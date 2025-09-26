2025 Guber: Anambra Community Supports Soludo’s Campaign With N15m, Others

The leadership of Nando United Brothers Association (NUBA), in collaboration with other respected stakeholders of the Nando community, after careful deliberation and collective agreement, has made public its full endorsement and total support for the Executive Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, as he seeks a second tenure in office.

The endorsement took place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the new Government House (now called The Light House) in Awka, the state capital.

Speaking during the visit, the President of the association, Chief Martin Chukwuka (Akajiugo Nando), noted that their decision was guided by facts that cannot be ignored.

According to him, since assuming office, Prof. Soludo has demonstrated rare courage, uncommon wisdom, and unshakable commitment to repositioning Anambra on the path of greatness.

Chief Chukwuka noted that Soludo’s style of leadership has shown that politics can truly be used as a tool for service, and not for self-interest.

“We have watched with admiration as the governor tackles insecurity with bold reforms – restoring discipline in governance, expanding infrastructure, promoting industrialisation, and prioritising education and youth empowerment.

“The ongoing road constructions across Anambra, the transformation in healthcare delivery, the urban renewal projects, and his relentless pursuit of a clean, green, and livable Anambra stand as undeniable testaments to his visionary leadership.

“Prof. Soludo is a man of character, integrity, and intellect. He is not just a governor, but a global figure whose reputation continues to attract respect and opportunities to our state.

“His first tenure has proven beyond doubt that he is the leader Ndi Anambra have always prayed for, and it is only logical and wise to allow him to continue the great works he has started,” he said.

He said that the Nando community, through the United Brothers Association and other stakeholders, is convinced that continuity is the key to sustainable development, and therefore, urged Anambra people to rally around Prof. Soludo and give him the overwhelming mandate for a second tenure, so that the desired transformation would blossom into the Anambra of collective dreams.

Earlier, a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Chris Emeneka, who introduced members of the delegation to the governor, informed that the group comprises mainly members of NUBA and other progressive citizens of Nando.

The lawmaker also told the governor that the purpose of the visit was to appreciate his transformative efforts in Anambra State, and to also assure him that Nando would support him totally in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

He assured Mr Governor that Nando would be totally delivered to APGA, and further pointed out key areas of need in Nando, asking the governor to remember the Nando community when he emerges victorious in the forthcoming election.

The President General of Nando Development Union (NDU), Chief Nkachikwulu Nwakor, who was among the delegation, appreciated the governor for the rehabilitation of Nando water works, rehabilitation of health centres and other projects. He informed the governor that Nando appreciates his impact on community development, and expressed hope that more benefits would come.

Another member of NUBA, Chief Onyeaka Uwadiegwu, gave the final address to the governor on behalf of the delegation. He assured His Excellency of maximum support from Nando, saying that the community believes in him and what he’s capable of achieving, having achieved so much with so few resources available within the time he had been in charge at the helm of affairs of Anambra State.

Highpoints of the visit were the presentation of a cheque of fifteen million naira (N15,000,000.00), branded caps and T-shirts to the governor to support his campaign.

Among the delegation were Hon. Obinna Emenaka, former member of Anambra State House of Assembly; Chief Martin Chukwuka, President of NUBA; Chief Nkachikwulu Nwakor, President General of Nando Development Union; Chief Sunday Obinze, President General, Ikem Ivite Development Union.

Others are Igwe Aaron Obiora, Chief Onyeaka Uwadiegwu, Chief Uchenna Simon Ofokansi, Chief Sunday Mmadubuike, Chief Ekene Obi, Chief Ifeanyi Nwadigwe, Chief John Chukwuemeka, Chief Chibuko Adili, Ichie Joseph Atuanya, Chief Sir Ignatius Chiokwe, Hon. Anthony Emelife (Oloye), Chief Ifeanyi Oguejiofor, Prof. Kenneth Ofokansi, Chief Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, Mr Arinze Ndigwe, Master Okpala Oloye and Sir Chibuzo Ofokansi.