2025 Guber: Anambra APC Never Agreed on Zoning, Says Chukwuma

Gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra, Sir Paul Chukwuma, spoke with Okey Maduforo on his ambition and the state of affairs in the state.

You’re contesting for the 2025 gubernatorial election in Anambra State even when your Senatorial District, Anambra North, just handed over to Anambra South District; what about zoning?

When you talk about the issue of zoning, I see it from a different perspective given the fact that there was never a time the people of Anambra State met to discuss the issue.

So, you can say that I’m very qualified to be governor of Anambra State and that I meet the constitutional requirements to contest and then turn around to tell me that I cannot contest because there is a zoning arrangement.

Let us for one second assume without conceding about the zoning, I belong to APC and a stakeholder in the party because I have served the party at several levels; the question here is when and where was it discussed and a decision taken about zoning the governorship position among the three Senatorial Districts

Are you saying there was never a time this agreement was reached or was there any meeting that was convened by the people of Anambra to talk about it?

I am aware that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in their own system had something that finds expression in what people are talking about concerning zoning.

However, my party the APC, has no such arrangement to the best of my knowledge and we cannot adopt the policy or arrangement of another political party because we belong to different parties.

By the time I come into office as governor of Anambra by the grace of God, we may decide to introduce something that might be different

But at any point we want to make it an Anambra affair, as a governor I will convene or organise something like a referendum on zoning.

This is because you cannot decide for your party and also decide for another party and we may also choose to do it as an internal arrangement of our party.

Let us not be deceived by the agenda and political interest of certain people, and you know in politics you use your selling point and play it up for your own interests and expect others to follow you and that is what APGA is doing in Anambra State.

How sure are you that you will get the ticket of your party?

I have been a founding member of my party, the APC and I have been contributing to the growth of the party and I have paid my dues in the party.

On the issue of how confident I am about winning the ticket. I know that you know that I will win the ticket of my party.

The decision is for the party to make and we all shall work hand in hand to produce the candidate of the party, but I think that I have all that it takes to win the ticket of the party.

What will you do differently when you become the governor of Anambra State?

You will agree with me that there is something wrong with the the state of affairs in Anambra and it has to do with several sectors of governance.

We can go sector by sector; in the area of education for instance it is not a thing of joy today about the state of our educational sector.

In the past, you cannot talk about performance in education without mentioning Anambra State which has produced great brains such as late Chinua Achebe, Philip Emeagwayi, Chike Obi etc.

They made Nigeria and indeed Africa proud but the state of affairs in the educational sector leaves much to be desired.

One may say that we are not faring badly but what is the welfare of our teachers? How well are they being motivated? What are the facilities that we have in our educational sector?

It might surprise you that even as I speak today some students and pupils still study in an inclement environment without facilities for teaching and learning.

Same goes for our health sector and this is not speaking so much English but it is a practical thing that our health sector also has a problem.

There is the call for the return of the Bakassi Boys to take over security operations in the state….

The issue is very simple and everything my administration will do will be in accordance with the Rule of Law.

You talk about the Bakassi Boys but I must tell you that I don’t know about it but whatever that must be done must be in line with the laws of the land.

It is only in Anambra State that we have indigenes of the state with two different languages. Some parts speak Igala language while others speak Igbo language.

The case in Anambra when it has to do with insecurity is different because we have for instance the Anambra Vigilante Services and there is a state law that was amended in 2015 and to what extent is the law being implemented?

You will agree with me that you cannot exist in a community without the people of that community knowing you and what you do for a living.

Do you have verifiable evidences or data of the people residing in Anambra State and where they live?

You cannot fight crime and criminality in a vacuum, as a governor and if you came to my house with a vehicle, you can go out here and change the plate numbers and there are no means or method of identifying that vehicle and the real owner of the vehicle.

In developed areas of the world when you commit traffic offence the police do not need to chase you, all they will do is to go to your house and serve you a paper because they know where you stay and how you move about the town.

We have traditional rulers and President’s of our communities whose duty is to maintain law and order and the state government has given them that authority.

But the issue is that how well are they being motivated and how much are you spending on the vigilante community policing sector?

So these are the issues and government has failed in that area. Again, how do you work with the Police and other relevant security operatives and agencies?

We also need to deal with the issue of unemployment in our state. If we can fight unemployment then the problems are reduced.

There is a direct correlation between proper identification and security operations via street mapping.

If a particular house can be easily identified we can solve part of the problems, and what it means is trying to know the occupants of those buildings and the landlords and their way of life to track down the criminal or criminals.

When you look at exit points out of the state they are by land, water and others but how well are they being manned security wise?

With the killings and kidnappings in Anambra State and the claim that the criminals come from outside the state, what has government done to checkmate the influx of strange elements into our state especially the border communities?

There was an incident in Onitsha where some revenue agents were attacked and killed by a mob, are you not worried?

My thoughts and prayers go to the families of the victims in that unfortunate action.

This is one incident too many and every week you hear of one gory incident or the other in Anambra State which is highly unfortunate, that portrays our state as a banana state.

But obviously we are not and I don’t know the contributions of donor agencies to Anambra State but I am sure it is not encouraging.

We as a state need to look inward to improve on our revenue. I am not entirely against taxation but the tax regime in Anambra is one that the amount of hardship that people are being subjected to does not even reflect the amount of money that is being brandished as proceeds from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)

That means that something is wrong somewhere, and how do we account for how much we get as revenue in Anambra State?

Where does the money go to? What was it meant for and where were the funds channeled to?

These are questions government owe the people answers to as a mark of responsibility, yet they go after people in the name of taxation. However, this is not the reason people should take the laws into their hands.

