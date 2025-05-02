2025: Group Dismisses Statement Attributed To Tinubu

Share

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu prepares for a scheduled working visit to Anambra State, the Anambra Youth Empowerment Initiative (AYEI) has refuted reports suggesting that the President pledged to support his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the State’s upcoming gubernatorial election on November 8, 2025.

The alleged statement, which circulated on social media, claimed President Tinubu praised Governor Charles Soludo’s performance but maintained that he would back the APC in the forthcoming polls. AYEI, however, described the report as baseless and misleading.

In a statement issued on Friday in Awka, the Convener of AYEI, Mr. Nduka Alor, categorically dismissed the claim, asserting that such a comment could not have emanated from the President.

He noted that Governor Soludo, a key member of the President’s economic advisory team, is widely recognized for his competence and contributions to national development.

“It is laughable for anyone to attribute such a statement to President Tinubu,” Alor said. “The President sees Governor Soludo as a man of great capacity, particularly in the area of economic reform. His inclusion in the President’s economic team underscores the high level of trust and respect between them.”

Alor praised Governor Soludo for his inclusive governance style, emphasizing that the Anambra State Governor has consistently prioritized competence over political affiliations in appointments and project delivery.

“Since assuming office, Governor Soludo has carried everyone along, regardless of party lines. His administration has focused on excellence and the delivery of transformative projects that are visible across the state,” he stated.

He further noted that President Tinubu’s visit to Anambra should be seen as a recognition of the progress and development being recorded in the state, particularly through the commissioning of “gargantuan projects” initiated by the Soludo administration.

“The issue of the President working for a particular party in the upcoming election does not arise,” Alor said. “Governor Soludo’s track record over the past three years speaks volumes, and we urge the public to disregard any unfounded reports to the contrary.”

AYEI called on the people of Anambra to welcome President Tinubu warmly and celebrate the achievements that have brought federal attention and support to the state.

Share