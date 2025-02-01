2025: Gov AbdulRazaq Names Ajase-Ipo Kwara’s Amirul Hajj

Share

…Lateef Oloyin is new PPS as Prof Adaramaja gets reappointment for SUBEB

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo and Chancellor of the State University of Education, Oba Ismail Yahya Alebiosu, as the leader of the state delegation for the 2025 Hajj.

The Governor has also appointed Alhaji Lateef Oloyin as the new Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the Governor.

Oloyin, a long-standing ally of the Governor, comes to the job with extensive experience as a boardroom operator, community leader, and grassroots politician.

A former Chairman of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme, Oloyin holds a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, and a Higher National Diploma in Banking and Finance from Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin. He has specializations in advanced economics, taxation, and organization behaviour and management.

Professor Sheu Raheem Adaramaja has also been reappointed as Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), an agency under which the Governor has implemented far-reaching reforms and executed unmatched infrastructural projects across basic schools in the State between 2019 and today.

Share

Please follow and like us: