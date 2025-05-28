2025 Golf Tournament: Over 100 Golfers To Storm Minna

Share

Over one hundred golfers from across Nigeria are expected to participate in the 2025 Golf and Tour Charity Association Tournament, scheduled to hold in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday to mark the 12th edition of the annual tournament at the Minna Cantonment Golf Club, the Chairman of the association, Commander D.I. Sarki (Rtd), said the primary aim of the tournament is to support the less privileged in society.

He noted that since its inception in 2021, the association has toured 11 locations, including Uganda and various parts of Nigeria. “Minna is our 12th stop. We usually take time to visit strategic places like orphanages, hospitals, and needy communities to see how we can add value and make a positive impact,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Chief Coordinator of the tournament, Brigadier General Mustapha Onoyiveta (Rtd), emphasized that the association is committed to charitable causes.

According to him, “We will be visiting an orphanage home in Minna during our three-day stay, where we will offer support and contribute to their welfare. Charity is at the core of what we do.”

He added that over 150 golfers from all 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), will participate in the tournament. “Our presence here is to give back to society, especially to the underprivileged. We hope our efforts inspire other well-meaning Nigerians to follow suit.”

The tournament will be officially flagged off by the Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, alongside the Commander of the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and the Commander of the 31 Brigade.

