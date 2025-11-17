2025 GJF Anniversary To Hold On 20th November

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), which has been at the forefront of championing constructive dialogue, supporting credible elections, and facilitating mediation efforts during political transitions and conflicts across Africa, will mark its 10th anniversary on November 20, 2025.

A statement on Monday by Wealth Dickson Ominabo, Communications Officer, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, disclosed that the event

which will take place at the Palms Hotel, Abuja, will bring together leaders and stakeholders from across the continent to reflect on the organisation’s decade-long contributions to peacebuilding, democratic governance, and inclusive development in Africa.

The anniversary, themed “Legacy of Impact: Celebrating Our Journey”, the statement revealed will draw participants from government institutions, civil society organisations, the diplomatic community, development partners, and professionals from various fields, underscoring the broad coalition of actors that have engaged with and supported the Foundation’s work over the years.

The statement read that Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCFR, will serve as Chief Host, while His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR, Ooni of Ife (Ojaja II), will be Royal Father of the Day.

The statement also indicated that a “major highlight of the commemoration will be a keynote address by H.E. Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, former President of ECOWAS, former Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), and a prominent member of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF).

“Also, Dr Chambas, who has collaborated with the Foundation on several mediation and preventive diplomacy engagements, will reflect on GJF’s role in promoting electoral integrity, supporting peaceful transitions, and fostering partnerships that strengthen governance across the subregion.

Speaking ahead of the anniversary, Executive Director of the Foundation, Ms Ann Iyonu, emphasised the significance of the milestone as a moment for reflection and recommitment.

According to her, “For ten years, the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation has championed constructive dialogue, supported credible elections, and facilitated mediation efforts during political transitions and conflicts across Africa.

“Our work with regional bodies, civil society actors, and community leaders has contributed to reducing tensions, deepening democratic norms, and amplifying the voices of those committed to stability and development.

“This anniversary gives us an opportunity to reflect on these achievements and strengthen our resolve for the years ahead, instilling hope for a more stable and developed Africa.

The 10th Anniversary serves as both a celebration of progress and an invitation to deepen collaborative efforts towards a more peaceful and democratic Africa.”

Recall that over the past decade, the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation has convened high-level dialogues, promoted the participation of women and youth in governance, and leveraged its networks to support peaceful elections and conflict resolution processes in West Africa.

Through its peace and democracy programmes, the Foundation has provided platforms for early warning engagement, preventive diplomacy, and post-election reflection, contributing to stability and consensus-building at critical moments.