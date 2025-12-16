2025 Flood Disaster: Sokoto Govt, NEMA Distribute N150m, Relief Materials To Victims

The Sokoto State Government has disbursed ₦150 million to individuals affected by the 2025 flood disaster across 15 local government areas in the state.

Each local government received ₦10 million, while the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) contributed food and non-food items to six of the affected areas.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting residents impacted by the floods.

“We understand the devastating impact of the flood on our people, and we are committed to providing assistance to those in need,” he said, while commending the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu for its support during the crisis.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Muhammad Bello Sifawa, praised the Governor’s leadership and dedication to citizens’ welfare:

“The state government has demonstrated its commitment to the safety and well-being of our citizens through various initiatives.”

NEMA’s Head of Operations for Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states, Shehu Kafindangi, reiterated the agency’s commitment to partnering with state governments to assist those affected by disasters.

Representing the Sultan of Sokoto, the District Head of Wurno, Alhaji Kabiru Chigari, expressed gratitude to the government and urged beneficiaries to make prudent use of the relief resources.