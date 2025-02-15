2025: Fadina targets Engagements, Innovation, Strategic Partnerships

Share

The Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) has unveiled its agenda for 2025, which it noted is a meticulously designed roadmap aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s tourism ecosystem through engagement, capacity building, innovation, and strategic collaborations.

Speaking on the agenda, which is projected at developing and growing Nigerian tourism, ATPN President, Prince Oluwafemi Adetunji Fadina, noted that; ‘‘tourism is not just an industry, it is a catalyst for economic transformation, cultural preservation, and national identity. As custodians of this vital sector, ATPN remains committed to fostering an inclusive, dynamic, and globally competitive tourism landscape.

‘‘2025 will be a year of action, with initiatives that deepen industry engagement, empower practitioners, and position Nigeria as a must-visit destination on the global tourism map.’’

Describing 2025 as a year of impact by the association, its programme outlook for the year is directed into different sections, starting with:

Regional engagement and industry connections – Tourism thrives on relationships, and ATPN is setting the tone for the year with a grassroots approach:

Regional Tour of South West:

A fact-finding and relationship-building mission to key tourism destinations, engaging stakeholders, and identifying opportunities for development.

Meet and Greet with Tourism Practitioners: A strategic dialogue fostering unity, collaboration, and synergy among tourism professionals, investors, and policymakers.

Capacity building and youth empowerment: Sustainable tourism requires knowledge-sharing and skill development, and ATPN is investing in the future:

Practitioners’ Town Hall Meeting: Regional Tour South East

A platform for industry players to discuss pressing challenges, co-create solutions, and influence tourism policy.

Workshops & Training Programmes: Equipping practitioners with cutting-edge skills to navigate evolving tourism trends and consumer demands.

Youth Development Programmes: Nurturing the next generation of tourism entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and innovators through mentorship, education, and industry immersion.

Global positioning and industry leadership

Tourism is a global business, and Nigeria must claim its rightful place:

Virtual Summit: A high-impact online forum bringing together tourism leaders, policymakers, and investors to exchange ideas and foster international collaborations.

Regional Tour Northern Nigeria.

World Tourism Day Commemoration: A celebration of Nigeria’s tourism potential, aligning with global best practices in sustainable tourism development.

Strategic review and tourism celebration

As the year concludes, ATPN shifts focus to evaluation, expansion, and positioning for peak tourism season:

Annual review and 2026 planning: Assessing the impact of ATPN’s initiatives, refining strategies, and setting a bold agenda for the future.

Detty December 2025 preparations: Strengthening Nigeria’s position as the premier festive-season tourism hub, with curated experiences and strategic marketing campaigns.

The show: ATPN’s flagship event, a grand celebration of Nigerian tourism – blending culture, entertainment, hospitality, and investment opportunities on a global scale.

A call to action: Building tourism future together

The programme outlook also contains a section referred to as; A call to action: Building tourism future together. In this section, Fadina disclosed, ‘‘The success of this ambitious agenda rests on the collective efforts of tourism practitioners, industry leaders, policymakers, media, and every stakeholder invested in Nigeria’s economic growth.

‘‘ATPN calls on all players in the ecosystem to actively engage, collaborate, and support these initiatives as we work towards positioning Nigeria as a globally admired tourism destination.

“Tourism is not just about destinations; it is about the people, stories, and experiences that define a nation’s identity. 2025 is our opportunity to shape that narrative, to elevate our industry, and to leave a lasting impact. The time to act is now.”

