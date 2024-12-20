2025: Enugu Budgets N55bn For Road Projects, N50bn For Gov’s Office

Share

The Enugu State Government has voted N55 billion for the construction, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of urban and rural roads next year.

It also budgeted N50.27 billion for the Governor’s Office; N665.71 million for the Deputy Governor’s Office; and N3.42 billion for the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The Commissioner for Budget and Planning Chris-Roberts Ozongwu said these during the breakdown of the 2025 budget estimate on Thursday.

Ozongwu said the dualising of the NikeUgwuogo- Opi-Nsukka Road would gulp the sum of N10 billion, with N1 billion for the completion of Ugwuogo Nike-Agu Ukehe-Umunko Road as well as the 15km Phase in the Igbo Etiti/Enugu Local Government Area.

On Sports, Ozongwu said N10 billion would be used for the renovation of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, while N3 billion is for the revamping of Awgu Games Village in the Awgu LGA.

According to him, N146 billion will be used to equip the Smart Schools in the 260 political wards, with N100 billion for the construction of “200 Integrated Model Smart Comprising of 3 classroom block for Nursery, 6 classroom block for primary and 6 classroom block for junior secondary in the 250 wards in the 17 local government areas.”

Ozongwu said N500 million was voted for the first phase construction of 3-storey building for a standard library, auditorium and classroom on Awgu Campus.

