2025: Edo Police Arrest 821 Suspects, Free 377 Kidnap Victims

The Edo State Police Command on Monday said it arrested 821 suspected criminals, while freeing 377 Kidnapped victims abducted by kidnappers across the state in 2025.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, made this disclosure in Benin City while addressing journalists during a briefing on the Command’s end-of-year security assessment and strategies adopted to ensure peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations in the State.

According to him, the arrests spanned a wide range of serious crimes. These include 39 suspects arrested for armed robbery, 171 for kidnapping, 117 for murder, 62 connected to rape and other sexual offences, 239 linked to cult-related activities, 36 apprehended for unlawful possession of firearms, as well as 157 suspects arrested for other criminal offences.

CP Agbonika also revealed that, “the Command recorded notable recoveries during the year, including 11 stolen vehicles, 188 firearms of various calibres and 422 rounds of ammunition.”

He described the achievements as “a decisive push against organised crime and violent criminality in the state.”

He explained that the successes were driven by proactive, intelligence-led policing, especially the enhanced security measures introduced for the Yuletide period.

These measures, he said, covered increased police visibility, strategic patrols, targeted stop-and-search operations, intelligence-based deployments and continuous engagement with communities to deter criminal activity and strengthen public trust.

“One of the most significant operations of the year was a massive clearance exercise carried out in Edo North, which I personally led. The operation was aimed at flushing out criminal elements from forests and other ungoverned areas frequently used as hideouts.

“The clearance operation, which took place from Saturday, 14 December to Saturday, 20 December 2025, was carried out with the approval and backing of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

“This approval enabled the deployment of police helicopters and drones from the Police Air Wing. The Edo State Government, led by Governor Monday Okpebholo, also provided essential logistical support for the exercise.” He said.

CP Agbonika said the operation integrated ground forces with aerial surveillance and was executed through strong inter-agency cooperation involving the Nigerian Army’s 4 Brigade, the Nigerian Air Force 107 Air Maritime Group, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, forest guards, local vigilante groups and hunters. He added that the clearance exercise would continue beyond the festive season.

While extending goodwill messages to residents ahead of Christmas and the New Year, the Commissioner called on the public to remain alert, law-abiding and supportive of security agencies, stressing that maintaining security requires collective effort.

He also raised concern over reports of missing corpses from some private mortuaries in the state, describing such acts as criminal, inhuman and a serious violation of the dignity of the dead and the feelings of grieving families.

CP Agbonika warned that anyone found responsible would be prosecuted and advised families to make use of government-owned mortuaries where adequate supervision is ensured.

The police chief further reassured residents that the Command’s 24-hour emergency lines are fully operational and urged members of the public to report suspicious movements or activities promptly as the festive season approaches.