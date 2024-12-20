2025 ECOWAS Abuja Int’l Marathon Set For March 1

Share

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025.

As part of activities to commemorate this significant milestone, the Commission is organising the 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon, which will be held on March 1, 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The event, which features 21km and 5km categories, is expected to attract runners and fitness enthusiasts across the continent and beyond.

In a statement signed by the Director of Communications & Media of the ECOWAS Marathon Olukayode Thomas, the 5km Race will begin at Eagle Square and end at the ECOWAS Commission in Asokoro Abuja, while the 21km half-marathon will start at the ECOWAS Commission and finish at the Commission.

