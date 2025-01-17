2025: Economic Growth Doubtful As Reform Fatigues Weigh In

Share

As Nigeria gets into 2025, its economic outlook remains dire, burdened by an unsustainable debt trajectory, reform fatigue, and a deteriorating macroeconomic foundation.

The latest forecast from CFG Advisory, entitled “From Reform Fatigue Quagmire to Sustainable Growth,” paints a grim picture of a nation trapped in a cycle of ineffective fiscal policies and stalled reforms, with no clear path forward to avert further economic decline.

At the heart of Nigeria’s economic woes is a crippling debt burden. Government borrowing has soared past the $100 billion mark, while debt servicing costs have skyrocketed from N8 trillion in 2024 to a staggering N16.3 trillion in the 2025 budget.

This alarming escalation dwarfs the combined budgets for defense, security, infrastructure, education, and healthcare—totaling just N14 trillion—leaving Nigeria’s fiscal space increasingly constricted.

As a result, the savings from the removal of the fuel subsidy are being entirely consumed by debt servicing, depriving critical sectors of investment that are vital for economic stimulation.

Compounding this crisis is the rapid expansion of the money supply, which has surged by 50 per cent year-on-year to an unprecedented N108 trillion.

This surge undermines the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) capacity to meet its 24 per cent inflation target for 2024. Despite ongoing reform efforts, the country’s GDP has shrunk to $195 billion, erasing more than $300 billion in value over the past decade.

This decline is driven by a combination of persistent currency devaluation, low productivity, and stagflation. Once Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria now ranks fourth, behind South Africa, Egypt, and Algeria, reflecting the damaging effects of prolonged policy inconsistency since emerging from the postCOVID recession.

CFG Advisory’s report further highlights the ineffectiveness of recent attempts to rebase Nigeria’s GDP and Consumer Price Index (CPI), suggesting that without addressing deeprooted structural issues, these efforts will yield little substantive change.

To chart a course toward sustainable growth, Nigeria must confront its escalating debt crisis, restore its credit rating to investment grade, and curb inflation.

A reduction in borrowing costs is essential to attract investment, spur productivity, and create jobs. The report advocates for a comprehensive restructuring of Nigeria’s capital structure, recommending the sale of Joint Venture (JV) oil assets to raise between $30 billion and $50 billion.

These funds could be used to alleviate the debt burden, stabilise the foreign exchange market, strengthen the naira, and improve Nigeria’s credit rating.

However, despite the oil and gas sector’s growth rate of 10.2 per cent in GDP, it remains critically underfunded, with only $3 billion in investments in 2024.

To maintain production levels, the sector requires annual investments of $22 billion, as seen in 2009 and 2014. Without these capital inflows, the sector’s vast potential will remain untapped, hindering any meaningful economic recovery.

The outlook for 2025 is fraught with uncertainty. While inflation is expected to decline to 22 per ent by the end of the year, the future of the naira remains highly unpredictable.

The currency could range between N1000/$ and N2000/$, depending on the government’s ability to manage its debt, boost oil production, and secure capital asset sales.

The nation’s economic future hinges on whether the government can regain control over its fiscal policies, address the looming debt crisis, and foster an environment conducive to sustainable growth and investment.

In conclusion, Nigeria’s economic trajectory in 2025 is at a perilous crossroads. The country’s current state of reform fatigue, unsustainable debt obligations, and inadequate infrastructure threatens to undermine its growth potential further.

Without a decisive, strategic shift in policy and a commitment to long-term fiscal restructuring, Nigeria’s economic challenges are set to deepen, further distancing the nation from the path of recovery and prosperity.

