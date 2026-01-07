2025: Discos Generated N570bn In Q3 – NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) yesterday said electricity distribution companies collected N570.25 billion in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting improved revenue performance across the power sector nationwide during the reporting period.

It said the amount was collected from N706.61 billion billed to customers, indicating substantial recovery of revenues owed by electricity consumers nationwide during the quarter under existing tariff and billing frameworks.

The commission said this in its third quarter report released Tuesday in Abuja, providing official data on revenue collection, billing efficiency, and performance trends among electricity distribution companies nationwide during the period.

According to the report, the 80.70 per cent collection efficiency recorded in quarter three represents an improvement over quarter two 2025, when DisCos achieved lower revenue recovery levels across the electricity market.