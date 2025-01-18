2025 Destinations: Allures of Benin City, Kilifi, Angola

Share

Destinations Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria, Kilifi, Kenya, and Angola received global acclaim early in the month when the New York Times listed the three Africa destinations among the top rated 52 destinations across the world to be visited this year.

Interestingly, the three were the only destinations in Africa that made the list that had other global destinations enlisted. The world renowned author, Jane Austen’s birth place, South West England led the list as the top destination.

Fascinating offerings of Benin City

Benin City was ranked 25 on the list, with the Museum of West Africa Arts (MOWAA) named as the high profile attraction in the city for people to explore this year.

Benin City, is the capital of present-day Edo State. Historically, the city is of great importance as it was the capital of the famed Benin Kingdom, which was the envy of the world then but plundered by the British in 1897 in what has been named as the British invasion of 1897.

That incident greatly affected the kingdom, which was believed to have been a major power between the 13th and 19th century when its fame as a force in trade and commerce as well as its culture, with its bronze art (Brasswork), ivory and wood carvings, were noted globally.

However, the Benins rose over the years from the ashes and ruins of the invasion to rebuild their city and kingdom and today, Benin City remains a major city of record in Nigeria, boosting a rich trove of attractions for the world to explore.

What to see in Benin City

As highlighted by the New York Times, Benin City beckons with a lot of attractions that would make for an immersive experience by any visitor. The city and its people are hospitable and welcoming in nature and so you are sure to be treated to warm hospitality.

Top on the list of attractions to savour is the cultural offerings of the people, which are quite unique, authentic and fascinating in nature.

The past administration of the state led by the immediate past Governor Godwin Obaseki devoted time and resources to developing and promoting the cultural offerings of the city, with the creation of a tourism circuit known as ‘The Culture District.’

MOWAA

The Culture District, which took its bearing from the King’s Square or Ring Road and then down into the inner recesses of the old city or traditional enclave, features a number of historic attractions, with the recent construction of the Museum of West Africa Arts (MOWAA) heralding The Culture District.

MOWAA is a private trust that is dedicated to the promotion of West African and African arts, Benin inclusive; these cut across traditional to contemporary art forms. The first facility of MOWAA, known as The Institute, was formally commissioned late last year.

An amazing and fascinating structure, whose exterior composition utilised the famous Benin red earth in its construction, part of the commitment of MOWAA to the preservation and promotion of city’s engineering and architectural appeal as most houses in Benin City then including the palace of its traditional ruler, Oba of Benin, were constructed with red earth.

MOWAA is a multi-campus concept, the first of its kind in the whole of Africa, which lends itself to the preservation and promotion of art work, with art exhibition space, restoration, modern technology in teaching and dating, as well as introduction of archaeology, heritage conservation and museum management and eco-tourism through its rainforest gallery project.

It also features library, office space, amphi-theatre and conservation laboratory.

Oba Palace:

The sprawling Palace of Oba of Benin in its majestic splendour holds magical appeal for the people as it is not only the home of the most revered king of the Benins, who is regarded as both the traditional ruler and religious head of the people, but also is home to the rich history, arts and cultural heritage of the people.

It is open to the public to reconnect with the Benin culture dating back to the once powerful and rich Benin Kingdom.

The most popular and significant art work from Benin that is globally acclaimed is the Idia Mask, which was used for the 1977 FESAC hosted by Nigeria in Lagos.

Oba Ewuare II is the present monarch.

Igun Street

Igun Street is the traditional home of the Benin bronze casters or guild that is noted for their creativity in bronze casting. Also is Igbesamwan, which is the home of Benin wood carvers.

National Museum

Located within the King’s Square, which is a tourist enclave itself, the National Museum, under the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), warehouses a number of Benin art works, ranging from bronzes to historical materials that tell the history of the once thriving and famous Kingdom.

University of Benin – Ekehuan Campus

You can also add to your list of places to visit to explore the creative ferment of the people, the Ekehuan Campus of University of Benin, which houses Fine and Applied Arts students.

The campus, from the main entrance down the long stretch of road leading to its inner recesses, has on display a rich repertoire of art works especially sculpted pieces by the students.

The works, which are mainly contemporary arts, comes in different dimensions and are extension of the rich art and cultural heritage of the city.

Ogba Zoological Garden and Park

Managed by a private entity, Ogba Zoological Garden and Park otherwise known as Ogba Zoo, is a large expanse of forested land in Ogba Village, on the outskirts of Benin City. It was established as a zoological garden and park in 1915, and it is home to a variety of ecosystem, wildlife and fauna resources.

It also boasts a pleasant environment and open canopy space for picnic and other form of outdoor activities. It is one of the best places in the city to reconnect with nature unhindered and to catch fun.

Benin Moat (Iya)

An amazing creation, it was then regarded as the most awesome and largest man-made earthwork dug entirely with human labour. It was constructed round the inner city as a defensive wall by Oba Oguola (between 1280 and 1295) and further extended by Oba Ewuare the Great during the height of his reign in the 13th century.

Though most sections of the moats are in ruins, while some other sections have been reclaimed, the extant and visible sections of the moats still hold a lot of appeal and fascination for visitors.

Chief Ogiamen’s House

Located on Sokponba Road, Benin City, Ogiamen’s House is an ancient palace, which has been preserved over the years for its rich architectural appeal and historical role in the culture and tradition of the Benin people.

It was believed to have been built around 1130 AD and survived the British siege of Benin City in 1897. It has now become a national monument and was recently given a make over by MOWAA.

Emotan Statue

The statue of the stately Benin heroine erected near the Oba market, pays homage to the heroic deeds of the woman who sacrificed her life to save the Benin Kingdom then. The grace of her poise and rich adornment is a revelation of the appealing dress sense and cultural finesse of a graceful Benin woman.

Holy Aruosa Cathedral

Situated along the popular Akpakpava Road, Benin City, Holy Aruosa is the creation of the Benin monarch. Created in the 15th century during the era of Oba Esigie, it is a replica of the Church of England or the Reformed Dutch Church.

A number of the churches were established at different sections of the city but the Holy Aruosa is the only surviving one. It is where the Benin monarch worships especially during ceremonial and traditional celebrations. The presiding priest here is known as Ohen Osa.

Ughoton Village

The village located 42 kilometres away from Benin City is a laid back rural community, which holds rich tales and mystery about the evolution of the world and the historical antecedents of the people of Benin. The village was a safe haven for one of the Benin princes, who was banished from the Benin Kingdom then – Ekaladerhan (Izoduwa) – who later became known as Oduduwa, progenitor of the king of present day Ile -Ife.

Benin cosmology and religious belief is not complete without the mention of Ughoton, which is the home of the spirit or the last place of journey by man on earth.

One of its noted monuments is the shrine of the Olokun priest, who was sent to Portugal by Oba Esigie {about 1504-1550AD} to understudy Christianity.

First Story Building (Egedege N’ Okaro) Just like the first story building in Badagry built by the white missionaries in 1845, Benin City also boasts a first story building, which records revealed was built by Chief Osawe Iyamu in 1906 in Erie Street, Benin.

The ancient building is made of red furnace – fired bricks, with wooden decking. It is a display of the artistry, masonship and architectural appeal of the era.

It evokes awesome feeling in many visitors to the building.

Igue Festival

This is celebrated yearly in the month of December, with the palace of Benin monarch as the centre of attraction for this colourful event that underscores the beauty of the cultural heritage of the Benins.

Ebohon Cultural Centre

This is a private eco-system enclave that is owned, preserved and promoted by High Priest Osemwengie Ebohon. It is opened to the public as its plays host to a number of cultural heritage and artworks.

Okada Wonderland

A rural community near Benin City is distinguished by its natural appeal and environment spiced by art works of different colours. It also boasts some modern and breathtaking buildings.

It is the countryside abode of the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, whose influence has greatly impacted on the local community, which is home to the first private university in the city – Igbinedion University – built by Igbinedion.

Among its other attractions is a museum, which is rich in Benin bronze work, Okada Baptist Church, Wonderland resort, which offers breezy outdoor entertainment, eatery and tennis court, secondary school, a police barracks, civic hall, banks, customary court and a 300-bed specialist hospital as well as a post office and a shopping complex among other facilities.

As a university community with a rural setting, expect to catch some fun on visit.

Okomu National Park

Located on the outskirts of the city, Okomu National Park is one of Nigeria’s national parks situated in a tropical forest region.

It has a vast and rich natural attractions, with a distinctive outlook, which makes it inviting for nature seekers. Spanning 300 square kilometres, it is home to the endangered white-throat monkeys, ample bird life, and sport fishing and canoeing in it many streams and rivers that cut across the park. It also offers safari and wilderness experience, featuring a number of tree houses that offer a sanctuary and vantage positions to feast on the numerous offerings of the park.

You are also welcome to experience communal living as you visit some of the communities within the park, with Udo Village, which has an enduring history, as one of the most enchanting places to visit.

The park has eco-lodges for guests staying overnight.

Nightlife/entertainment

Benin City is known for its vibrant and colourful nightlife and entertainment especially during the weekends. It boasts a number of spots across the city such as 360 Lounge and Surprise Pub on Boundary Road, GRA, La Cabana on Ihama Road, GRA, Kada Plaza and Cinema, Thought Pyramid Art Centre, Club Joker Lounge and Bar, Hexagon, Safe House by Taurean Max and Blue Edge Night Club.

One of the most lively section of the city at night where you are guaranteed rich fun and entertainment is Ihama Road, which features a number of pubs for an engaging night.

Dining

The city also houses a number of spots where you can be treated to rich culinary treats ranging from traditional to continental dishes. The list include; Buka Queen, Bamboo House, Royal China Restaurant, GT Foods Plus, Calabar Kitchen, and Chilling Chow.

Hotels

Hotels of different hues, ranging from budget to premium are available within the city. Some of them include; Oti Hotel, Protea Hotel, Royal Precious Palm Hotel, Lushville Hotel and Suites, Randeki Hotel, Uyi Grand Hotel, St. Regis Hotel and Naomi Garden.

Kilifi: Savoury rich coastal taste

Kilifi, Kenya, which is the second destination on the list is ranked 32. It is one of the most sought after destination on the coastal circuit of Magical Kenya, offering a number of suffusing natural attractions.

Kilifi is a town on the coast of Kenya, north of Mombasa, some distance from the Kilifi Creek, along an estuary of the Goshi River. The town is known for its Indian Ocean beaches, including Bofa Beach, and it is dotted with hotels and resorts.

Tourist attractions

It is a tourism town that is known for its pristine beaches and ancient Swahili settlement ruins. Kilifi is dominated by the Giriama, a sub-tribe of the Mijikenda from the larger Bantu community. This offers a rich cultural tapestry for the visitors to feast on alongside its other savoury bouquet.

These offerings include:

Mnarani Monument and Snake Park

This is a historical site that is open daily from 8am to 6pm. It contains the Mnarani ruins that date back to between the 14th and 17th centuries.

Mida Creek Boardwalk

The boardwalk is explored by hiring a canoe with a guide by the creek who takes you around. It offers a naturally scenic beauty, and it’s also a great place to bird-watch, from kingfishers hunting on shallow waters to flamingos feeding by the Mida.

You can also visit the Giriama village, where you can unwind and relax after the boardwalk.

Bofa Beach

This is one of Magical Kenya’s most stunning beaches, with rich ecosystem and its turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean an attraction.

Jumba la Mtwana Ruins

Jumba la Mtwana is a picturesque ancient ruins village in Kilifi County, lying on the Mtwapa Creek. Jumba la Mtwana, which means ‘Big House of Slaves’ offers relics of the past.

A trip to Takaungu Slave market also offers you another interesting historic perspective. You can also explore Vasco De Gama Pillar, Gedi Ruins, Old Temple at Temple Point, and Kijipwa Mosque ruins as well as

Malindi Marine National Park and Reserve

This is another beautiful enclave to explore, boasting rich and diverse attractions. It offers different water leisure activities, with snorkeling and swimming where you would behold the coral reef.

Arabuko Sokoke Forest Reserve

It’s a very attractive and rich coastal forest, featuring diverse eco properties for the delight of visitors. Other natural enclaves within the country where you can savour rich dose of nature include; Bio-Ken Snake Farm, Kipepeo Butterfly House, Sabaki River Estuary, Mtwapa Creek, and Sita Community Snake Farm. Fumbini Beach, Red House Beach, Vuma Cliffs, Love Island, and Marafa Hell’s Kitchen

Culinary

The country also offers rich and vast culinary treats, ranging from European, continental to African and local dishes. Some of the spots to sample a blend of rich culinary offerings include; Crab Shack Restaurant, and Nautilus Restaurant.

Nightlife

The county also offers sizzling and colourful as well as entertaining night life for those wishing to sample this offering. Some of the locations to visit include; Kusini Tavern, Distant Relatives, and Salty’s Beach Bar.

Angola

Listed as number 12, Angola is the third destination in Africa to explore for this year, according to New York Times recommendations.

It is one of the Southern African nations, boasting exciting landscapes, which are naturally appealing, with a rich blend of Portuguese and Africa influences.

Its capital city is Luanda, which over the years has been developed into a commercial hub.

In “We Must Return,” a poem he wrote from prison in 1956, the Angolan poet Agostinho Neto, who was also the country’s first President, described Angola as “red with coffee / white with cotton / green with maize” and as “our land, our mother.”

Tourist attractions

In a way, that poem encapsulates the depth and wealth of the tourist attractions of the country, which is one of the must see destination in the Southern Africa region.

The country offers appealing attractions, ranging from natural to man-made, that elicit immersive experience as you journey through the various regions of the country, beginning with Luanda, its high flying capital city.

Some of its top attractions are related to nature, which offers a blend of eco-tourism bouquet. The list include; a seafront promenade known as the Marginal runs alongside Luanda Bay. Nearby is the well-preserved 16th-century Fortress of São Miguel, which now contains the Museum of the Armed Forces. The fort has views of the harbour and the Ilha do Cabo, a long, thin peninsula in the bay that’s home to beaches, bars and restaurants.

There is also the National Bank of Angola, with its striking pink façade; the restored 17th century Nossa Senhora de los Remedios cathedral; Agostinho Neto Memorial Mausoleum; National Slavery Museum in Morro da Cruz; Mussulo Peninsula boasts attractive beaches; and Quiçama National Park and Ruacana Falls.

Others are; Cameia National Park; Cangandala National Park; Iona National Park, which is the largest park in the country; Mupa National Park; Foz du Cunene, and Mayombe rainforest, Dundo Museum, Angola Natural History Museum, Angolan Heroes Women’s Memorial, Luanda Independence Square, Sumbe Music Festival, Lubango Festival, and Mumhuila Mythical Beauty.

The list also include; Muxima Pilgrimage, Christ the King Cathedral, Angola Carnival, Mussulo Island Beach, and Tigers Bay.

Where to stay

Some of the countries iconic hotels and resorts are;

Hotel Ritz Lauca, RK Suite Hotel, Hotel Florença, Hotel Ekuikui, Ritz Capital, Hotel Trópico, Hotel Continental Horizonte, Palmeiras Suite Hotel, Golden Park Hotel, Alvalade Hotel, Inn Luanda, Skyna Hotel Luanda, Hotel Presidente Luanda, and InterContinental Luanda Miramar.

Nightlife

Angola also features a number of spots that treat both the locals and visitors to an enriching night life and entertainment offerings of the destination. Some of the spots to explore include; Caminito Night Club, Blu Village Club, and The Déjàvu Club Luanda.

