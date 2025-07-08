2025: Dangote Refinery Targets 100% Nigerian Crude Supply

Vice President of Dangote Industries, Devakumar Edwin, has disclosed that the 650,000 barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals, located at the Free Zone in Lekki, Lagos, aims to rely entirely on Nigerian crude oil for its operations by the end of 2025.

According to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday, Edwin revealed that the refinery is currently processing 550,000 barrels of crude daily, with 53 percent of its supply sourced from domestic producers and 47 percent from the United States as of June.

“We expect some of the long-term contracts will expire. Personally, and as a company, we expect that before the end of the year we can transition 100% to local crude,” Edwin said.

Bloomberg data indicates that since operations began, the refinery has also purchased crude from Brazil, Angola, Ghana, and Equatorial Guinea. Edwin expressed confidence that improving relationships with local oil traders and the Nigerian government would ensure a steady flow of crude from domestic sources.

As part of current supply arrangements, Dangote Refinery was scheduled to receive five cargoes from Nigeria’s state oil company in July, with the same number expected in August. Each cargo typically contains nearly a million barrels.

When the refinery, Africa’s largest was commissioned in May 2023, there were high expectations that it would address Nigeria’s persistent fuel shortages. While petroleum product availability has improved significantly since the plant began operations, prices remain high compared to pre-Dangote refinery levels.