2025: C’ttee Blames Ex-Anambra Govs For Complacency

The Onitsha South Technical and Election Committee has blamed successive administrations in Anambra State for complacency in advancing the state’s socioeconomic development, saying this has placed immense pressure on Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo to transform the state within a short period.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Chief Nduka Alor, a former Special Assistant on Youth Mobilization, said the burden of correcting years of inertia has fallen squarely on the shoulders of Governor Soludo, who has been in office for over three years.

“This, in my opinion, is largely due to the complacency and lack of will exhibited by past administrations,” Alor said. “Anambrarians, being naturally Republican, are quick to embrace progressive and development-driven ideas.”

He noted that this characteristic informed the people’s decision to elect an economic expert in the 2022 governorship election, which brought Soludo to power.

“Little wonder they embraced the idea of having an economist as their governor. It ushered in the best leadership the state has experienced in recent times,” he added.

Alor praised Soludo’s governance style and consistency, describing him as a man of high integrity who follows through on his promises.

“He preferred to be called ‘Mr. Governor’ upon assumption of office. From day one, he hit the ground running, and his inaugural speech was worthy of being carved in marble. He has followed through with action and uncommon determination,” he said.

Highlighting the governor’s achievements, Alor said Anambra is now on a geometric growth trajectory.

“There is an intentional and concerted effort to change the face of the state. Thanks to the vision and resolve of one man, Anambra is fast becoming a model of development.”

He dismissed the ambitions of those vying to unseat Soludo in the upcoming November 8, 2025, gubernatorial election, urging them to reconsider.

“Those aspiring to become governor should think again. Feedback from the people shows overwhelming satisfaction with Soludo’s performance. Their dreams will remain just that, dreams,” he said.

Alor called on all well-meaning Anambra citizens to set aside political differences and rally behind the governor for a second term.

“We must unite to safeguard our state from external interference and ensure continuity in the current developmental strides,” he said.

He pledged the full support of the Onitsha South Technical and Election Committee to the governor’s re-election bid, describing it as a noble cause.

“Returning Soludo to office will be the best 65th birthday gift to a man who is determined to transform, recreate, and enhance our homeland,” Alor concluded.