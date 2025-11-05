2025 Commodities Expo: Nigeria, China Strengthens Economic Cooperation

China and Nigeria, on Wednesday, reaffirmed their commitment to boosting bilateral trade and economic cooperation at the China Commodities Expo-Nigeria

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2025 edition of the Expo, held on Wednesday at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, the Chinese Consul General in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, reaffirmed China’s dedication to strengthening economic and trade ties with Nigeria.

According to China Customs, trade between the two nations reached $20 billion from January to September this year.

The event is organised by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China and will run until Friday, November 7, 2025.

Yuqing described the exhibition as “not only a microcosm of China-Nigeria economic and trade cooperation but also an important platform for our two countries to share development opportunities.”

Yuqing added, “We hope this exhibition will serve as a bridge to convey confidence in cooperation. China always adheres to the principle of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefits.

“We are willing to join hands with Nigeria to deepen practical cooperation and inject new momentum into the stability of the global industrial chain.”

The Consul General referenced the recent Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, saying, “The most significant achievement of the Plenary Session was the review and adoption of the 15th Five-Year Plan, which will further expand market access, optimize the business environment, and promote the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative to a new level.”

She continued, “China is willing to share the dividends of development with Nigeria, deepen cooperation in areas such as the digital economy, green energy, and infrastructure, and support the construction of the African Continental Free Trade Zone.”

She noted that, according to data from China Customs, bilateral trade between China and Africa reached approximately $280bn in 2024 — a 6.1 per cent increase from the previous year — with Nigeria contributing nearly $21.9bn to that total.

“China has remained Africa’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years,” Yuqing said.

She also cited major Chinese-backed infrastructure projects in Nigeria, including the Lagos-Ibadan Railway, Lagos Light Rail, and the Lekki Deep Sea Port, as evidence of “people-oriented cooperation injecting strong momentum into Nigeria’s economic and social development.”

Highlighting future areas of collaboration, Yuqing said, “First, industrial capacity alignment, promoting more China Smart Manufacturing to support Nigeria’s industrialisation process; second, green transformation, creating demonstration projects in new energy, ecological agriculture, and other fields; third, people-to-people exchange and cultural connectivity, expanding exchanges in education, culture, science & technology to further consolidate the public support for bilateral relations.”

Concluding her remarks, she expressed optimism that “under the strategic guidance of the heads of our two countries, China-Nigeria Belt and Road cooperation will surely become a model for South-South cooperation.”

The Deputy Director of the Trade Development Bureau of China’s Ministry of Commerce, Wang Deyang, also underscored the growing trade partnership between the two nations.

“China and Nigeria are developing major countries with a long distance between them. Our foundation in areas such as the path of improving the well-being of Nigerian people, oil refining, and Nigerian semi and cocoa have already entered the dining table of Chinese people,” Deyang said.

He announced that “From January to September this year, according to China Customs statistics, the bilateral trade volume reached $20bn, registering a year-on-year growth of 32.6 per cent, which demonstrates enormous vitality.

“We hope that this exhibition will bring more business opportunities to the enterprises of both countries,” he said.

“The Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce is ready to work with all parties to build a platform and make contributions to deepening China-Nigeria economic and trade cooperation,” Deyang added.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who declared the Expo open, highlighted the event’s significance in boosting Nigeria’s industrial and economic growth.

Represented by the Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose‑Medebem, the governor said, “The 2025 China Commodities Expo Nigeria is more than a trade show; it is a dynamic platform that deepens the economic partnership between Nigeria and China—a relationship already valued at nearly $24bn in bilateral trade and growing.

He added, “Lagos, as Africa’s foremost trade and logistics hub, stands ready to leverage this partnership, backed by strategic infrastructure such as the Lekki Deep Seaport and Lagos Free Zone, which are transforming our city into a gateway for continental commerce and industrial growth.”

The governor commended the participation of over 250 Chinese manufacturers and more than 5,000 business delegates across sectors, including automobiles, renewable energy, manufacturing, textiles, electronics, and agriculture.

“This Expo embodies how Lagos is embracing innovation, industrialisation, and inclusivity in line with our THEMES+ development agenda—a vision to build a resilient, globally competitive economy that creates jobs and uplifts communities,” he said.

He encouraged Nigerian entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the Expo, stating, “We encourage Nigerian businesses to seize this moment by negotiating smart partnerships, demanding meaningful technology transfer, and aligning with global best practices to accelerate local manufacturing and economic diversification.”

Sanwo-Olu concluded, “Together, through this Expo, we are building bridges—not just for trade but for sustained collaboration that empowers entrepreneurs, enriches our workforce, and drives sustainable growth.”

The event is expected to enhance trade, investment, and industrial cooperation between both nations, reinforcing China and Nigeria’s long-standing strategic partnership.