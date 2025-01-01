2025: Coalition To Unseat Tinubu, APC Will Be Formed – Pastor Ebijomore

Share

…Warns Against Natural Disaster

The General Overseer of God’s Anointed and Blessed Church International, Pastor Toye Ebijomore, has alerted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of a grand alliance of opposition political parties to oust them from office in the 2027 elections.

Also, the cleric said they would express dissatisfaction with the ruling government despite infrastructural development that would be visible in different parts of the country.

He asked the Federal Government to put in place policies that would alleviate the suffering of the people.

In the prophecies released in the early hours of Wednesday, the cleric known for his consistently fulfilled revelations and prophecies warned Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State of plunging into political ambition that may end his political career.

Pointedly, he said, “The governor of Oyo State should beware of the top people around him because I saw a ‘Judas’ coming near to kiss him, and the rest became a regrettable story. He should seek the face of God before showing interest in another office to serve his people.”

In the coalition against the president and the ruling APC, Ebijomore said ” The Lord made me see a vision of various groups coming together to form a very strong political party that can take up the federal power in 2027, and they truly formed the bond, but they could not achieve it due to their bond being not as being strong as they proposed.

“I saw that the intending political party struggled seriously for registration but it was finally not as they wanted it. Also, they should pray earnestly for a very prominent personality among them to see the elections, and they should be very fervent in prayer against misfortunes that will greatly weaken their bond, even to a breakoff.

“We must start works of peace and serious prayer towards the 2027 elections from now because I saw that it was held, but as a war and as the worst election battle ever in Nigeria. Unless we take heed and act accordingly, reconciliation will be almost impossible, and regional bridges will be greatly threatened to a near collapse.”

In the prophecies released during the crossover night in his church in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Ebijomore said “The Lord lifted me in the air to see Nigeria at a glance and I saw infrastructural developments, many beautiful things, and people, but they were dissatisfied and condemning the government for continuous high costs of things without solution.

“I saw that many people experienced much income in this year, but while the income of some people was equal to their expenditures, that of some was far lesser than their needs.

“Unless the government finds means to reduce the high cost of things in Nigeria, its efforts and achievements will not receive the praises of people, but serious condemnations that will cause great promotion to its enemies.”

Ebijomore said, “The Lord is worried about the cries of Nigerians, and He will do well to us as He has promised, but I see multiplying crisis, confusion, and inconvenient doings of people in our midst.

“My counsel from what I saw thereof is that the Federal government should beware of a crisis that will start in a little way but will mysteriously change to almost uncontrollable situations.”

Speaking on the economy of the country, the Cleric said, “The Lord took me into another vision wherein I saw a well-dressed giant that sat on the floor with chains fastened on his hands and legs.

“I will counsel from what I gathered in the vision that Nigeria should beware of taking loans without deep thought and watch carefully against a huge grant on its way, which is a mere tantalizing bait. I saw further in this vision that some external powers are planning to create a new crisis for Nigeria, which will result in great confusion and divided interests of some countries over some portions of Nigeria. The Lord said more to me, but I must seal it for now. We must watch and pray!”

Speaking on regional agitation, Ebijomore said, “I saw regional agitators of two regions of Nigeria in a plan to collaborate and hatch common strategies, but they betrayed one another in their course, and Nigeria was saved from their planned calamities. My counsel on this is that the Federal Government should strengthen the concerned securities and make them more sensitive than ever.”

Warning against natural disaster, the Cleric said, “We cannot stop the acts of God in the occurrence of natural disasters upon the earth because the acts of disobedience of people to Him and their wickedness are multiplying by day.

“Hence, fire, flood, and other disasters are not unexpected, and they are not what I should be enquiring from the Lord, but let us pray against wild whirlwind in Nigeria and for sure safety in our airspace. I have taken time in my sacred 40 days to pray, and I here also prophesy divine safety over our airspace in Jesus’ name.”

