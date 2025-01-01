2025: Cleric Urges Unity, Hard Work, Trust In God

Share

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Kwara and Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kwara State, Right Reverend Sunday Timothy Adewole, has urged Nigerians to place their trust in God while fostering unity, hard work, and moderation to improve the nation’s fortunes in 2025.

Speaking to journalists after the New Year service at the Cathedral of Saint Barnabas, Ilorin, Bishop Adewole emphasised the importance of divine guidance, unity, and a balanced lifestyle for national progress.

“We bless the Lord for today. What we have just put across to the congregants is that this year may not be better than last year if we don’t hang everything in the hands of the Lord.

If we still want to do it within our own wisdom, then history may repeat itself. There is a need for everybody to have a total overhaul in the way we live. We should live moderately, trust the Lord, love our fellow brothers and sisters, and work towards unity. With that, our economy will reverse,” he said.

Bishop Adewole also urged Nigerians to combine faith with productivity, cautioning against idleness while stressing that God values hard work.

“Everybody must return to God. If we don’t return to God, there will be no way out. When we return to God, we need to know that laziness will not be placed by God. When it’s time for people to pray, they should pray. Don’t be praying when you are supposed to work.

“God will not bless laziness. You must do the right thing at the right time—right things to the right people—and then there will be testimony,” he added.

In a similar message, Professor Adebowale Ajayi, who also spoke with newsmen, expressed gratitude to God for the New Year, optimistic about Nigeria’s progress.

“We thank God for the blessings of the New Year. We all know people have hopes and expectations for the new year. We are hoping for a better Nigeria,” he said.

The service concluded with fervent prayers for peace, unity, and prosperity for the country as worshippers expressed hope for a transformative year.

Share

Please follow and like us: