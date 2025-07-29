2025: Chukwuma Dismisses Road Construction As Measure Of Dev’t

The governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) for the November 8 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Sir Paul Chukwuma, has faulted the claims by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) that development in the state can be measured solely by road construction.

According to Chukwuma, what Ndi Anambra truly desire is an economically viable state, one where young talents can thrive without being forced to migrate to Western Nigeria in search of opportunities.

In a statement issued by his media office and made available to journalists, Chukwuma stressed that Anambra cannot continue to allow Western Nigeria to “harvest the brightest minds” of its people, while the government at home remains fixated on projects like amusement parks.

“Anambra needs a new kind of leadership – bold, youthful, and ambitious. A leader in the mould of Sir Paul Chukwuma. We need a governor who understands the urgency of economic transformation and is ready to implement aggressive reforms, especially in the energy sector, to drive the rise of manufacturing clusters across the state,” he said.

He described the Anambra spirit as one of relentless determination, a “can-do” mindset that refuses mediocrity. According to him, Ndi Anambra are not content with being average; they aim for excellence.

“It was this same indomitable spirit that inspired the people of Nnewi after the civil war. Rather than relocating to other communities where they could easily become scapegoats, they chose to rebuild at home, establishing their own markets and industries. At the time, it seemed unconventional, but history has since vindicated their wisdom,” Chukwuma said.

He emphasized that this same entrepreneurial drive has propelled Anambra to the top of various human development indices, with the private sector becoming the true engine of the state’s advancement, especially in trade and commerce.

“Today, private individuals in Anambra are building roads, schools, and hospitals, often outpacing the government’s efforts. This should set a new benchmark for governance and demand a more visionary, responsive leadership,” he said.

Reflecting on his own community development efforts, Chukwuma who was recently called to the bar recounted his decision five years ago to begin road construction across his Nneyi community in Umueri, Anambra East. He said the initiative was not for political gain or applause but was simply an expression of the Anambra spirit.

He challenged the current administration to lead by example and provide real solutions instead of excuses.

“But while citizens continue to raise the bar, the Soludo-led government at Agu-Awka has sadly lagged behind. After three years in office, its major performance claim remains the construction of a few kilometers of road, many of questionable quality. Never in our recent history has a governor done so little, even with so much at his disposal,” he said.

He emphasized the need for energy reform to power manufacturing and referenced his February 2024 visit to Geometric Power in Aba, not for media optics, but to learn from a functional model of private-sector-driven electricity generation and explore how such can be replicated in Anambra.

According to Chukwuma, what Anambra needs is “big business”, enterprises that create jobs, generate wealth, and significantly improve internally generated revenue (IGR), without relying on extortion or encouraging the agbero system, which he claimed the Soludo government tolerates to the detriment of everyday citizens.

“Sadly, the current government seems overwhelmed by the expectations of Ndi Anambra. It has retreated into the comfort zone of mediocrity and clearly lacks the Anambra spirit. It is time to shift gears. It is time to hand over leadership to someone who exemplifies excellence and embodies that resilient Anambra character. Paul Chukwuma is not a politician of words, but a man of action, excellence, and results,” he concluded.