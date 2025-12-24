2025 Christmas: Jonathan Urges Hope, Unity, Resilience

Former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has called on Nigerians to embrace hope, unity, and a renewed commitment to the nation’s shared destiny.

Jonathan also extended his heartfelt Christmas greetings to Nigerians and friends of Nigeria around the world.

In his 2025 Christmas goodwill message, according to a statement by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, on Wednesday, Jonathan also reflected on the profound significance of Christmas as the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and God’s enduring promise of redemption and peace.

He urged citizens to draw strength from faith, hope, and unity amid ongoing national challenges.

“Christmas is a season that reminds us of the power of faith, humility, and selfless service, and of the enduring light that shines even in times of uncertainty,” he said.

Acknowledging the economic and social difficulties confronting many Nigerians, the former President urged citizens not to surrender to despair but to remain hopeful and resilient.

Jonathan said, “The history of faith teaches us that hope is most powerful when it is tested. Just as the birth of Christ brought a new dawn to a world in search of direction, our collective faith and resilience will see us triumph over our present trials.”

He further emphasised the importance of peace, unity, and national cohesion, describing them as Nigeria’s greatest strengths.

“Our shared humanity and our willingness to live with compassion, mutual respect, and responsibility toward one another remain the foundation of a stronger nation,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to use the Christmas season to promote understanding and goodwill.

The former President wished all Nigerians a season filled with peace, joy, and hope.

“Merry Christmas, and may the New Year bring renewed blessings to our nation,” he said.