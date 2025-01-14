2025: Cautious Optimism Marks Nigeria’s Business Outlook

Share

As Nigeria heads into the first quarter of 2025, a mixed sense of cautious optimism permeates the nation’s business environment, despite ongoing economic challenges such as rising inflation, high interest rates, and weakened purchasing power.

The latest NESG-Stanbic IBTC Future Business Expectation Index, while slightly lower than the previous month, reflects a cautiously positive outlook across sectors, underscoring a tempered but hopeful business sentiment for the months ahead.

The Future Business Expectation Index for December 2024 recorded a reading of +28.61, a decline from November’s +33.17. This slight dip signals a softening in business confidence, particularly following the holiday season.

Nevertheless, key economic indicators reveal that businesses are generally optimistic about future performance, with the general business index standing at +30.57. This reflects a positive outlook for the next three months, although tempered by some uncertainty. Positive trends were seen in several critical areas, including demand conditions (+13.98), investment (+22.20), spare capacity (+18.07), and price expectations (+16.47).

“Businesses anticipate stable or improving conditions in demand, investment opportunities, and market dynamics, with particularly strong forecasts for production (+27.10), exports (+29.36), operating profit (+31.45), and cash flow (+31.38),” the report noted. Furthermore, the employment index, indicating a moderate increase in job creation (+18.94), suggests that business activities are poised for expansion, albeit at a cautious pace.

Despite these positive signals, the business environment remains overshadowed by persistent economic challenges. The publication highlighted that rising inflation, coupled with high interest rates, continues to dampen business confidence. The burden of high financing costs remains a critical concern, constraining businesses’ ability to access the capital necessary for expansion.

Moreover, weakened consumer purchasing power, driven by inflationary pressures, is expected to limit overall demand. In December 2024, while Nigeria saw a brief seasonal surge in business activity, the broader economic performance across sectors remained subdued. The NESG-Stanbic IBTC Business Confidence Monitor (BCM) recorded a modest improvement, with the Current Business Index rising to +0.77 from -2.74 in November.

However, the performance across various sectors was mixed, with agriculture leading in growth, while manufacturing, services, and trade continued to face significant challenges. The agriculture sector notably performed well, buoyed by a favorable harvest season and strengthened security in key foodproducing regions. Its index rose significantly to +13.93, up from +1.2 in November.

Despite gains in Livestock (+26.02) and Fishing (+20.91), Forestry (-7.50) and agro-allied (-51.99) sectors struggled with rising input costs, which hampered overall profitability. Conversely, the manufacturing sector, despite a modest recovery to -2.43 from -3.65, continued to face significant obstacles.

Although indicators such as production (+10.96), investment (+20.79), and operating cash flow (+17.49) showed slight positive movement, these were offset by rising operational costs (+63.39), inflation, and the high exchange rate, all of which hindered the sector’s competitiveness.

The non-manufacturing sector showed a weak positive performance of +5.80, driven by subsectors like oil and gas services (+20.11) and construction (+8.33). However, persistent financial constraints and high borrowing costs limited expansion and investment potential, particularly in the natural gas and crude petroleum sub-sectors.

Meanwhile, the services sector faced ongoing difficulties, with its index falling to -3.46 from -2.10 in November. Rising operational costs, driven by energy prices and exchange rate volatility, continued to erode profitability.

Notably, professional services (+30.71) and financial institutions (+4.00) performed well, while other subsectors such as real estate (-24.89) and telecommunications (-0.86) remained in negative territory. Looking ahead, the cautious optimism reflected in the future business expectation Index points to moderate growth prospects in 2025.

