Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Olajide, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Digital, Information Communication Technology, and Cyber Security, has assured Nigerians that the 2025 budget will prioritize projects that directly improve the lives of the populace.

Speaking with newsmen in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on his committee’s preparations ahead of the forthcoming budget defence session, Olajide reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to scrutinizing the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, along with its agencies, to ensure that budgetary allocations align with public interest.

Olajide, a two-term lawmaker representing the Ibadan South-West/Ibadan North-West federal constituency of Oyo state, pledged that the budget defence process would be thorough and transparent, ensuring that funds are directed to projects with measurable impacts. He also called on stakeholders to collaborate with the committee to ensure that the 2025 budget meets the aspirations of Nigerians.

According to him, “We are committed to ensuring that every naira allocated translates into meaningful development for our people. The 2025 appropriation budget will reflect the needs of Nigerians and prioritize impactful initiatives.

“Our work as lawmakers is to bridge the gap between governance and the needs of the people, and this budget defence is an opportunity to do just that.”

Olajide highlighted the importance of addressing cybersecurity challenges, given the growing reliance on digital platforms for economic activities.

“He emphasized the need to harness the potential of the ICT sector to drive economic growth and improve national security and expressed the readiness of his committee to ensure that funds are allocated to expand digital infrastructure, promote digital literacy, and create opportunities for youth employment.

“Our security depends on a robust cyberinfrastructure. Hence, we must allocate resources to protect our digital economy while fostering innovation,” he noted.

