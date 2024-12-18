2025 Budget Will Reduce Inflation To 15% – Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, said the 2025 budget forecasts that inflation will decline from the current 34.6% to 15% next year.

Speaking during the budget presentation of the N47.9 trillion 2025 budget proposal to the joint session of the National Assembly, the President also said that the exchange rate will improve from approximately N1,700 per dollar to N1,500.

READ ALSO

Tinubu also said the budget projections are based upon observations such as reduction of petroleum products importation, increased export of finished petroleum products, bumper harvest driven by enhanced security, and reducing reliance on food imports, among others.

“The Budget projects inflation will decline from the current rate of 34.6% to 15% next year while the exchange rate will improve from approximately N1,700 per dollar to N1,500 and base crude oil production assumption of say 2.06 and 2.5 million barrels per day,” Tinubu said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"