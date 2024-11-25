2025 Budget To Prioritize People’s Welfare Amid Insecurity Challenges

Share

…Establishes 23 Skill Acquisition Centres in each LGA’s – Gov Aliyu

Despite facing distractions from insecurity in some Local Government Areas and rising inflation and exchange rates, the Sokoto State government remains committed to promoting the welfare and well-being of its citizens.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu stated this at a One-Day Town Hall meeting with community members and representative groups on the 2025 budget preparations for inputs, held at the Sultan Maccido Institute of Quranic and General Studies.

Governor Aliyu maintained that the state’s budgetary provisions for 2025 will focus on development and improving the lives of Sokoto’s residents.

As part of this effort, the government plans to establish 23 multi-purpose skill acquisition centres, one in each Local Government Area.

This initiative aims to provide skills training to 10,000 youth, empowering them to contribute to the state’s economic growth.

The State Ministry for iInnovations and Digital Economy is already running skills training programs for 10,000 youth.

Governor Aliyu also confirmed that 25% of the 2025 budget will be allocated to education, while 15% will go to healthcare.

The government will also provide relief to victims of banditry and invest in human capital development through the Community Action Resilient Economic Stimulus Program (CARES).

Additionally, the governor approved a monthly maintenance allowance of N200,000 for secondary schools across the state.

This allowance will be credited to the principals of each secondary school for upkeep and maintenance.

The Sokoto State government is committed to working with the Federal Government, development partners, and other stakeholders to address the challenges facing the state.

By prioritizing welfare and development, the government aims to bring about positive change and improve the lives of its citizens.

This commitment to development is in line with the state’s 9-Point Smart Agenda, which focuses on education, healthcare, agriculture, jobs creation, infrastructure, and other key areas.

Share

Please follow and like us: