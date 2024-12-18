2025 Budget: Tinubu’s Blunder Sparks Laughter At Nat’l Assembly

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has turned an apparent misstep into a moment of levity while presenting the 2025 national budget to a joint session of the 10th National Assembly on Wednesday.

New Telegraph reports that during the budget presentation, Tinubu mistakenly referred to the National Assembly as the “11th National Assembly.”

However, Lawmakers quickly corrected him, to which he quipped, “I wrote 11th, which means you are all reelected.”

The humorous remark drew hearty laughter, applause, and even a standing ovation from the lawmakers.

The chamber erupted into a celebratory rendition of the song, “On Your Mandate We Shall Stand,” showcasing the warm camaraderie between the President and the legislators.

The budget presentation began on a solemn note with the singing of the National Anthem and prayers offered by both Muslim and Christian clerics.

However, Tinubu’s witty correction quickly lightened the atmosphere, setting a positive tone for the proceedings.

President Tinubu went on to highlight key aspects of the proposed 2025 budget, emphasizing economic growth, infrastructure development, and social welfare improvements.

