2025 Budget: Time For Lamentation Is Over – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has declared that the sufferings of Nigerians will soon be over saying it is time to act, support and promote investment in the private sector.

Tinubu disclosed this Wednesday while presenting the N491.7 trillion appropriation bill for 2025 before a joint session of the National Assembly.

He said “The time for lamentation is over. This is a time to act. A time to support and promote greater investment in the private sector. A time for our civil servants to faithfully execute our policies and programmes.

“It is a time for every Nigerian to look hopefully towards a brighter future because a new day has dawned for us as a nation”, he stated.

Tagged, “The Restoration Budget: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity”, President Tinubu said “This 2025 budget proposal lays the foundation for peace, prosperity, and much-needed hope. It is the plan through which a Nigeria where every citizen can dream, work, and thrive in safety can be achieved”.

It is with great pleasure, therefore, that I lay before this distinguished Joint Session of the National Assembly the 2025 Budget of the Federal Government of Nigeria titled “The Restoration Budget: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity.

He noted “The road of reforms is now clearly upon us, and as the President of this blessed nation, I know this less-travelled road has not been easy. That there have been difficulties and sacrifices. They will not be in vain. And we must keep faith in the process to arrive at our collectively desired destination.

“We must build on the progress we have made in the past eighteen months in restructuring our economy and ensuring it is strong enough to withstand the headwinds of any future shocks of the global downturn”.

According to the president, “The 2025 budget that I present today is one of restoration. It seeks to consolidate the key policies we have instituted to restructure our economy, boost human capital development, increase the volume of trade and investments, bolster oil and gas production, get our manufacturing sector humming again and ultimately increase the competitiveness of our economy.

“We do not intend to depart from this critical path to strengthen the Nigerian economy. Just as I believe in the resilience of our economy to withstand the current challenges, I also strongly believe in the resilience of the Nigerian people.

“Again, I summon the unstoppable Nigerian spirit to lead us on as we work to rebuild the fabric of our economy and existence”, he stated.

