December 11, 2025
2025 Budget: Soludo Seeks Adjustment From Anambra Assembly

Soludo Sympathise With Anambra Market Fire Victims

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State on Thursday wrote to the State House of Assembly seeking permission for a transfer of 2025 budgetary funds.

The letter, sighted by New Telegraph, indicated that the request became expedient as a result of emerging priorities, limited resources, and the prevailing economic challenges.

Read during plenary by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, said the letter sought authorisation for adjustments to both capital and recurrent expenditures, as well as capital receipts in the already approved 2025 budget.

Soludo emphasised that the state government is taking proactive steps to meet pressing needs across Anambra State in order to deliver maximum value and impact to residents.

He further appealed to the House to consider and pass the draft virement for the 2025 Appropriation Bill at the earliest opportunity.

Speaker Udeze subsequently referred the governor’s request to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, with a directive to report back to the House next week.

