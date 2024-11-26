2025 Budget: Sokoto Gov Focuses On People-Oriented Projects

Share

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has said the 2025 budget will focus on peopleoriented projects, with 10,000 youths trained in various skills to enable them to contribute to the economic growth of the state. He said these at a town hall meeting with community members and representatives of groups at the Sultan Maccido Institute of Quranic and General Studies in Sokoto.

Aliyu said the budgetary provisions would improve the lives of residents. According to him, the government will establish 23 multi-purpose skill acquisition centres in each of the local government areas, where 10,000 youths will be trained.

The governor said 25 per cent of the 2025 budget will be allocated to education, while 15 per cent will go to healthcare. He said he had approved a monthly maintenance allowance of N200,000 for public secondary schools.

