2025 Budget: Senate Tackles AGF Over Zero Capital Allocation To MDAs, Unpaid Contracts

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) Shamseideen Ogunjimi yesterday came under intense attack at the Senate over zero capital allocations to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the 2025 budget, as well as the non-payment of contractors for executed projects and the Centralised Payment System.

Ogunjimi had appeared before the Committee on Finance for the 2026 budget defence. Committee Chairman Sani Musa (Niger East) told the AGF that his office must change for the good of all Nigerians.

He said: “We are not going to take your budget until we are satisfied that your office is ready to do things that will make things work for Nigerians through expected assurances from you.

“One of the issues that must be urgently resolved is the envelope budgeting system being used by the federal government on a yearly basis but not producing desired results, requiring an alternative model like performance based one.”

Danjuma Goje (Gombe Central) also told the AGF that the Senate was embarrassed by the poor budget implementation being experienced since 2024.

He said: “Here at the National Assembly, we have never seen contractors in previous administrations bombarding us on a weekly basis for intervention on nonpayment of executed contracts as they have been doing this time.