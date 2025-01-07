2025 Budget: Senate Hints At Two-Week Suspension Of Plenary To Scrutinise Bill

Share

The Senate, yesterday, disclosed that it would suspend plenary for two weeks upon resumption on the 14th of this month, for the purpose of scrutinising the N49.7trillion 2025 Appropriation Bill.

Meanwhile, the two chambers of the National Assembly will commence consideration of the fiscal document at committee levels today.

It has also fixed Thursday this week, for open day on the budget consideration, which will entail input from various stakeholders in the polity aside heads of the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (APC, Ogun West), who stated this during a meeting with chairmen of other standing Committees in the Senate, added that the January 31, fixed as date for laying of reports on the 2025 Appropriation Bill separately before the Senate and the House of Representatives, was tentative.

At the meeting attended by many chairmen of Senate’s Standing Committees and principal officers like the Deputy Leader, Senator Lola Ashiru (APC, Kwara South); Senate Whip, Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North), etc, said the time frame for consideration and passage of the 2025 budget by the National Assembly is short but yet the best must be made out of it.

“Before this meeting with Chairmen of the various standing committees in the Senate the Appropriation Committee met for several hours on best way to handle the consideration of the 2025 budget, which was presented to the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 by President Bola Tinubu and passed for second reading by both the Senate and the House of Representatives on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

“For expeditious and thorough consideration, hard copies of the budget proposals were obtained and already given to chairmen of the various committees as required reference documents during budget defence sessions with heads of MDAs under their purview.

“The tentative timetable that has been drawn for consideration of the budget at committee level is that budget defence sessions begin from tomorrow (today), while reports from various committees are expected to be submitted from 15th to 18th of this month.

“Afterwards, collation and tidying up of the vari – ous reports, will be done by the appropriation committee with the hope of laying final report on the budget to the Senate on 31st of this month.

“However, the 31st of January, fixed for laying of the budget is tentative as it is just given to guide our working,” Adeola explained.

The Committee, thereafter, went into a closed-door session with chairmen of the various standing committees in the Senate, for further deliberations on how to go about the impending budget defence.

