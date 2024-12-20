2025 Budget: Sani Calls For Inclusion Of Public Hearing In Passage Of Bill

Share

Senator Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central lawmaker and human rights activist, has suggested a critical review of the legislative process surrounding the 2025 Budget in the 10th National Assembly.

Sani who highlighted the lack of public hearings for the 2025 appropriation bill emphasized that this exception could be revisited in the future to strengthen democracy and transparency.

He said, “There is provision for public hearing on every Bill before the National Assembly except ‘the Budget Bill.’

“This is an aspect that can be looked at in the future; even though there will be a lot of fireworks, but that is democracy.”

Public hearings are an integral part of Nigeria’s legislative process, allowing citizens, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to engage with proposed bills and contribute to shaping policies.

However, the Budget Bill, which outlines the government’s annual revenue and expenditure, has traditionally been exempt from this process.

Allowing public hearings for the Budget Bill could provide an avenue for greater scrutiny and participation in determining the nation’s fiscal priorities.

Sani asserts that embracing such transparency is essential for the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

