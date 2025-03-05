2025 Budget: Rivers Govt Reacts To State Assembly’s Ultimatum

Share

Amid the ongoing leadership crisis in the state, the Rivers State Government on Wednesday said it would not comply with the ultimatum issued by the State House of Assembly to re-present the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Martins Amaewhule as the Speaker, had on Monday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the state government to re-present the 2025 appropriation bill.

The ultimatum followed a ruling of the Supreme Court that reinstated the lawmakers.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the ultimatum, which expired on Wednesday, the government, in a letter dated March 5th, 2025 and addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, said it had not received the said resolutions of the House.

The letter reads in part, “As at the close of work on Tuesday, 4th March 2025, we are yet to receive the said letter.

“Neither the office of the governor nor the deputy governor’s office, nor the office of the Accountant-General of the state has received the said letter.

“We have since been in contact with our lawyers, who are still awaiting the certified true copy of the judgement of the Supreme Court and hereby reassure you and all the good people of Rivers State that as soon as his Excellency receives the judgement, he will strive to implement same in the best interest of our people.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

