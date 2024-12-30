2025 Budget: Ripples Over N9.4bn, N344bn Presidency, NASS’ allocations

Share

Lawyers have queried the rationale behind the allocations of N9.4 billion as travels and meals budget for presidency, and N344.85 billion as National Assembly budget in the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

The lawyers expressed scepticism about the economic prudence behind such allocations amidst the dire economic situation and public borrowing crisis facing the country. AKEEM NAFIU reports

This is a massive amount and the implications for Nigeria’s economy cannot be overstated. We are already in a situation where our public debt is at unsustainable levels, and this budget, which is among the largest in the country’s history, could exacerbate the problems we are facing, especially with the growing cost of borrowing.

“The scale of the proposed budget should be carefully scrutinized in light of the country’s debt profile and the persistent fiscal deficits”, one of them said. Another one said:

“I don’t know the parameters they used to arrive at ₦9.4 billion for presidential travels alongside other expenses and ₦344.85 billion for the National Assembly, considering the dire straits Nigerians are in today.

“When you break it down, billions of naira are being budgeted for travel, refreshments, souvenirs, and feeding. Meanwhile, citizens are struggling to afford necessities. It is disheartening”.

The above quotes were part of comments by some senior lawyers while speaking on the ‘hefty sums of money’ allocated to the presidency and National Assembly in the 2025 Appropriation Bill recently presented to the joint session of the two chambers by President Bola Tinubu.

Presenting the budget estimates tagged, “Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity”, the president told the lawmakers that it will reinforces his administration’s roadmap to secure peace, prosperity, and hope for a greater future for the country.

“The 2025 budget that I present today is one of restoration. It seeks to consolidate the key policies we have instituted to restructure our economy, boost human capital development, increase the volume of trade and investments, bolster oil and gas production, get our manufacturing sector humming again and ultimately increase the competitiveness of our economy.

“The journey of economic renewal and institutional development, which we began 18 months ago as a nation, is very much underway. It is not a journey of our choosing, but one we had to embark on for Nigeria to have a real chance at greatness.

“The road of reforms is now clearly upon us, and as the President of this blessed nation, I know this less-travelled road has not been easy. That there have been difficulties and sacrifices. They will not be in vain. And we must keep faith with the process to arrive at our collectively desired destination.

“We must build on the progress we have made in the past eighteen months in restructuring our economy and ensuring it is strong enough to withstand the headwinds of any future shocks of the global downturn. “The improvements we witnessed in the 2024 budget have led us into the 2025 budget.

The goals of advancing national security, creating economic opportunities, investing in our youthful population, infrastructure development, and national re-orientation form the core of the 2025 budget. But more than that, this will lay a solid foundation for Nigeria’s future growth trajectory”, Tinubu said.

SERAP’s litigation threat

In the meantime, a rights group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has threatened legal action to compel the National Assembly to discharge its constitutional oversight and fiduciary responsibilities on the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

The group in a statement dated 21st December, 2024 and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, demanded an immediate cut in the proposed budget of N9.4 billion on travels, refreshment/ meals, and foodstuff/catering materials for the presidency, and the proposed N344.85 billion for the National Assembly.

Nigerians are dying, yet we see such humongous amounts being allocated

SERAP said the money saved from the cut of funds allocated to the presidency and National Assembly should be used to address the huge deficit in the 2025 budget.

The group urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, to prevail on President Tinubu present a fresh supplementary Appropriation Bill, that will reflect the cut in the funds allocated to the presidency and the National Assembly.

The statement reads: “It would be a grave violation of the public trust and constitutional oath of office for the members of the National Assembly to approve unnecessary spending for themselves and the presidency.

“The proposed spending figures by both the presidency and the National Assembly highlight the lack of political will to cut the cost of governance.

“According to our information, the presidency has proposed N8.74 billion on both local and international trips for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in 2025. “The Office of the President proposes N7,014,596,511 for travel and transport expenses.

This includes N873,886,689 for local travel and transport, and N6,140,709,822 for international travel and transport. “For the Office of the Vice President, N1,732,106,437 is proposed for travel and transport expenses. This is divided into N417,488,198 for local travel and transport, and N1,314,618,239 for international travel and transport.

“Both offices also plan to spend N546,215,080 on food stuff/catering materials supplies and N71,431,389 refreshment and meals in the coming year. The combined allocation for Honorarium and Sitting Allowance across both offices is N87,576,661.

“Other recurrent expenditures for the offices include: drugs and medical supplies, N79,671,849 (Office of the President only); postages and courier services: N3,919,783; publicity and advertisements: N26,460,195; welfare packages: N24,907,558 (Office of the Vice President only); and sport activities: N3,098,655 (Office of the Vice President only).” “The proposed budget for the National Assembly is over N334 billion [N344,852,880,669].

However, the lawmakers have not disclosed the details of the budget. “Should the National Assembly and its leadership fail to reduce the unnecessary spending and tackle the systemic corruption in MDAs, SERAP would consider appropriate legal action to compel the National Assembly to discharge its constitutional oversight and fiduciary responsibilities”.

Atiku’s concerns

A former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, had equally expressed concerns about the capacity of the 2025 budget proposal to foster economic growth.

In a statement, Atiku argued that with a revenue forecast of N35 trillion resulting in a deficit exceeding N13 trillion or four per cent of GDP, the budget reflects a continuation of business-as-usual fiscal practices.

While criticizing the Federal Government’s borrowing plan, Atiku noted that the “strategy mirrors the approach of previous administrations, resulting in rising public debt and exacerbating the attendant risks related to interest payments and foreign exchange exposure”.

Bill scales second reading at NASS

Despite mounting oppositions, the 2025 Appropriation Bill has scaled through second reading at the National Assembly. It passed through second reading following extensive deliberations by lawmakers at both chambers.

In their deliberations, the lawmakers took turns to elaborate on the general principles of the money bill, offering recommendations that included thorough scrutiny of the budget breakdown during engagements with heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Lawyers speak

Speaking on the N47.9 trillion 2025 Appropriation Bill, with particular reference to the N9.4 billion presidency budget for travels and meals, as well as the N344 billion budget for the National Assembly, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, maintained that the Bill and the seeming huge expenditure is a persistent pattern within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), raising alarms over its implications for the nation’s financial stability.

“It is consistent with APC’s administrative tendencies,” Ahamba stated. He further added, “They’ve run the country down. There’s not much I can say.

This is the way they’ve tried to hold this point”. The SAN also expressed his anger over what he sees as a continuation of unsustainable fiscal policies under the APC-led government. Ahamba expressed scepticism about the economic prudence behind the budget, noting its potential to deepen Nigeria’s “serious de-realization”—a term he used to describe the country’s deteriorating economic reality.

Ahamba urged members of the National Assembly to scrutinize the Bill thoroughly and prioritize the interests of Nigerians. “Let us see when they debate it in the House, where others will point out these facts,” he said.

He expressed hope that robust discussions could steer the government away from potentially detrimental policies, cautioning against unchecked spendings in a fragile economy. On his part, Professor Awa Kalu (SAN), raised concerns about the implications of the N47.9 trillion budget in the face of Nigeria’s current economic challenges.

Kalu emphasized the urgent need for fiscal prudence and accountability as the country grapples with a dire public borrowing crisis. Kalu pointed to the alarming figure of N47.9 trillion and questioned the sustainability of such a large budget in the context of Nigeria’s prevailing economic realities.

“This is a massive amount, and the implications for Nigeria’s economy cannot be overstated. “We are already in a situation where our public debt is at unsustainable levels, and this budget, which is among the largest in the country’s history, could exacerbate the problems we are facing, especially with the growing cost of borrowing,” said Professor Kalu.

The SAN pointed out that while the government needs to prioritize development projects, the scale of the proposed budget should be carefully scrutinized in light of the country’s debt profile and the persistent fiscal deficits. He noted that the government’s strategy of borrowing to fund its expenditures could have long-term consequences, particularly as global interest rates rise.

“The more we borrow, the more we increase our debt servicing obligations, which could crowd out investments in crucial sectors such as education, healthcare and infrastructure. “There is a limit to how much the government can continue to borrow without causing harm to the economy,” Kalu explained.

“The budget presented recently by the president represents the proposals of the income and expenditures of the government for the year 2025. These proposals were prepared basically on assumptions of income and the expenditures within the context of the fiscal and monetary policies of government.

“It clearly indicates how the government intends to spend the revenue that will be generated from a number of sources and possible borrowings. The government is not bound to undertake all the projected expenditures despite budgetary allocations. Actual expenditures will depend on a number of factors too numerous to mention here.

“With respect to these proposals, it must be understood that the business of government is expensive and critical. Legislative business is equally expensive. As we all know, democracy and, indeed, presidential system are very expensive.

In my view therefore, these budgetary allocations to the National Assembly and entertainment are not completely unreasonable, considering the size of government and the budget itself. “My only worry is how the government intends to finance the deficit of more than N6 trillion.

The government has not told us how it will fund the deficit. It seems to me that there will be increase in taxes payable and more external borrowings. My advise is that government should endeavour to tax the poor less and tax the rich more, while enabling better business and entrepreneurial endeavours”.

Another SAN, Amobi Nzelu, who expressed concerns over the hefty allocations in the budget and what they signify for governance and citizens’ welfare, decried the substantial allocations earmarked for government expenses, particularly travel and other discretionary expenditures.

“I don’t know the parameters they used to arrive at ₦9.4 billion for presidential travels alongside other expenses and ₦344.85 billion for the National Assembly, considering the dire straits Nigerians are in today,” he said.

The cost of governance in this country is highly expensive and it’s unacceptable

Nzelu pointed to the glaring contrast between the government’s spending priorities and the economic realities faced by ordinary citizens. “Nigerians are dying, yet we see such humongous amounts being allocated.

The cost of governance in this country is highly expensive, and it’s unacceptable,” he stated. Criticizing the seeming lack of accountability, he emphasized the need for a drastic reduction in government expenses.

“When you break it down, billions of naira are being budgeted for travel, refreshments, souvenirs and feeding. Meanwhile, citizens are struggling to afford necessities. It is disheartening,” he remarked.

In his comments, Victor Okpara (SAN) called for financial prudence and urged the government to prioritize the welfare of citizens amidst the harsh realities of the current economic climate.

Okpara insisted that the Tinubu’s administration, despite its promises of reforms and recovery, has inadvertently driven Nigerians towards greater financial discipline due to the economic constraints they face daily.

“The truth of the matter is that the economic situation of the country has made Nigerians repatriate their needs and wants,” Okpara said, emphasizing that rising fuel costs and inflation have forced many to rethink their expenditures.

However, he warned that governance should be about delivering the “dividends of democracy,” urging the government to address the disconnect between policy ambitions and the harsh realities Nigerians face.

“When Tinubu assumed office, expectations were high. Drawing from his track record in Lagos State, his academic and professional credentials, and the support of influential allies, many believed he could steer Nigeria out of its economic quagmire.

“However, three years into his administration, what we are witnessing is hardship upon hardship”. Okpara acknowledged that past administrations had significantly contributed to the nation’s fiscal woes through financial indiscipline. Nevertheless, he argued that the current administration must rise above blaming predecessors and focus on actionable solutions.

A Lagos-based lawyer, Ige Asemudara, described the budget as wasteful, even as he condemned what he described as the government’s refusal to cut the cost of governance despite the dire economic situation. “The president, unfortunately, said he’s not ready to reduce the cost of governance in his media chats.

That statement is most unfortunate, especially as the spending proposed is neither reasonable nor sustainable,” he remarked.

The lawyer who highlighted Nigeria’s worsening debt crisis pointed out that the president had approached the National Assembly nine times since assuming office to secure foreign loans.

“We are not even talking about domestic loans. A government reliant on loans cannot afford to live extravagantly,” he stated. Asemudara criticized what he called excessive spending on the presidency, the National Assembly, and non-essential projects, citing examples such as the renovation of the vice-presidential villa and refreshment costs.

In his comments, a rights activist, Kabir Akingbolu, declared that it’s a sad situation and a mockery of democracy to budget a whopping sum of N9.4 billion for travelling expenses, merriments and fun-seeking for nothing.

He noted with dismay that with all the travels so far by the president, no one has seen any impact in terms of direct investment in the country. “We have not seen it. It’s just wasting of resources. it’s highly disappointing”, he stated.

Speaking further, Akingbolu said: “How much was budgeted for education and other sectors that would be beneficial to the masses? How can this kind of huge amount be budgeted for only one person? It leaves a sour taste in the mouth and makes one to lose hope in the democracy we claimed we are practising.

It doesn’t look like this government is feeling the pains of the people. “Look at the huge amount of money that was equally allocated to the National Assembly. Why should a whopping sum of N344 billion be allocated to the National Assembly? This is uncalled for. All these are indications that Nigeria runs the most expensive democracy in the world.

I think we are in civil rule, the only difference is that no one is in army uniform. At the moment, all the tenets of democracy is gone in this country. “The president has dissapointed a lot of people, including myself. I initially thought he is going to deliver, but he is failing and he is still failing. It’s quite unfortunate”

