2025 Budget: REA Hails FG For N500bn Allocation

Share

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has commended President Bola Tinubu for raising its budgetary allocation to N500 billion for the 2025 fiscal year.

Managing director of REA, Abba Aliyu, who gave the commendation at a budget defence meeting with the House of Representatives Committee on Power yesterday, said: “I think we’ve never had it this good. REA’s budget proposal for this year (2025) is excellent.

“If you look at last year, the total budget presentation was about N160 billion, but this year, we have over N500 billion.

“So, our budget allocation for this year is more than good for us. All that is required is for us to go deploy it and start implementation of our projects to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President.”

This is just as the managing director identified the provision of solar powered energy to public institutions as a key component of the REA’s agenda in the 2025 fiscal year. He stated that President Bola Tinubu’s approval for the deployment of solar power in the public sector is intended to cut the cost of governance.

Share

Please follow and like us: