2025 Budget Of Marine, Blue Economy Recipe For Devt – Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday, charged agencies of the Ministry to align and prioritise their 2025 budget proposals to ensure massive and impactful development in line with the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy and the 2021-2025 National Development Plan.

The Minister gave this charge during the Ministry’s Session with agencies, to consider their 2025 budget proposal, expressing optimism that the budget proposals would further consolidate the plan of the Ministry to develop Nigeria’s marine and blue economy potentials.

He urged the agencies to demonstrate transparency, fiscal prudence, and strategic prioritization, the Minister, said: “Our fiscal strategy must reflect the ambitions outlined in our policy framework. We are tasked with ensuring that every naira allocated delivers a measurable impact.

“I hope that the 2025 budget will not only provide for the immediate needs of this Ministry/Agencies but will serve as a catalyst for sustainable marine resource management and long-term national economic growth.”

He noted that the Marine and Blue economy sector holds unparalleled potential for national development as it provides a sustainable platform for economic growth, job creation and environmental stewardship, pointing out that attaining these, aligns with the key priority areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu as it relates to Marine and Blue Economy.

Oyetola stated that resources should be channelled towards strengthening the maritime domain through investments in surveillance systems, operations and enforcement of maritime laws.

Furthermore, he highlighted the need to enhance capacity in aquaculture, fishing ports and curbing illegal and unregulated fishing activities in the sector.

Other priority areas such as promoting oceanographic research, stock assessment, renewable marine energy and climate resilience technologies; he said should equally be on the front burner of the agencies.

On the draft National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy, the Minister stated that the policy was not just a document, but a roadmap that would guide collective efforts towards the sustainable management of marine resources, climate adaptation, technological innovation and enhanced governance in the sector.

“This policy embodies our commitment to international best practices and sustainable development goals, particularly SDG 14, which emphasizes the sustainable use of oceans, seas and marine resources.”

The heads of agencies in attendance included: the Nigeria Ports Authority, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, National Inland Waterways, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Maritime Academy of Nigeria, and Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria.

Others are: the Nigeria Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research, the National Institute for Freshwater Fisheries Research, the Federal College of Freshwater Fisheries Technology and the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology.

