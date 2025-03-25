2025 Budget: NTCA, CAPPA Seek Review Of Tobacco Control Fund

Share

The Nigerian Tobacco Control Alliance (NTCA) and the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) have called for an upward review of the Tobacco Control Fund (TCF) from the N13 million allocated to it in the 2025 national budget to N300 million.

In a joint statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, CAPPA’s Executive Director, Akinbode Oluwafemi, and NTCA’s Alliance Coordinator, Olawale Makanjuola, urged the Federal Government to significantly increase the allocation in the interest of public health.

While commending the government for increasing the TCF’s allocation from N10 million in 2024 to N13 million in 2025, the organisations argued that the amount remains grossly insufficient for the effective implementation of the National Tobacco Control Act (NTCA) 2015 and for protecting Nigerians from the harmful effects of tobacco use.

They lamented that tobacco remains a leading public health threat, responsible for millions of preventable deaths globally, including thousands in Nigeria each year.

They stressed that tackling this public health crisis requires adequate financial commitment and the full operationalisation of the TCF.

Akinbode emphasized the urgency of prioritizing the Tobacco Control Fund and increasing its allocation to at least N300 million, warning that the tobacco industry continues to promote harmful products under the guise of innovation.

He cautioned that while the government delays adequate funding, tobacco companies are aggressively marketing new, supposedly ‘safer’ alternatives like electronic cigarettes, heated tobacco products, nicotine pouches, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS).

These products, he said, are primarily targeted at young people, whom the industry views as replacements for those who succumb to the devastating effects of tobacco use.

Olawale Makanjuola called for transparency in the administration of the Tobacco Control Fund, warning that simply increasing the budgetary allocation without ensuring its proper utilization would be counterproductive.

He urged the government, particularly the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, to comply with the law in managing the fund.

He reminded the government that the National Tobacco Control Act mandates that all funds allocated for tobacco control, whether from the national budget or other sources, be remitted to the TCF account for proper use.

He called on the ministry to provide regular updates on the status of the fund, including details of its balance, sources of revenue, and expenditures.

Michael Olaniyan, the Country Coordinator for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, highlighted the dangers of failing to act on the TCF.

He warned that every day of inadequate funding results in more lives lost, increased exposure of young people to harmful tobacco marketing, and further strain on Nigeria’s already fragile healthcare system.

He described the consequences of inaction as evident in rising cases of preventable diseases, overcrowded cancer wards, and a growing number of young people trapped in tobacco addiction.

He urged the government to substantially increase the budgetary allocation for tobacco control, warning that failure to do so would amount to a neglect of both local and international health commitments.

The organisations noted that poor funding limits effective tobacco control interventions, stressing that impactful sensitization campaigns require extensive media outreach, deep community engagement, and coordinated efforts with various stakeholders across the country.

They argued that enforcement and monitoring are critical in combating industry interference and ensuring compliance with tobacco control laws, including prosecuting violations, maintaining smoke-free spaces, and enforcing bans on tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship.

CAPPA and NTCA expressed concern that despite repeated calls from stakeholders, the TCF has yet to be fully operationalized.

This, they said, has allowed tobacco companies to exploit Nigeria’s weak monitoring systems to promote tobacco products online, abuse corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to gain favor with public health authorities, and ultimately undermine tobacco control laws while enticing more people into tobacco consumption.

The statement also warned that Nigeria’s tobacco control efforts are currently dependent on donor funding, which is not sustainable.

The organisations referenced how other countries were caught unprepared when the Trump Administration scrapped funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), cautioning that Nigeria must not wait for a similar situation before taking decisive action.

They urged the government to take full responsibility for protecting Nigerians by adequately funding the Tobacco Control Fund.

The TCF, established under Section 8 of the Nigeria Tobacco Control Act (NTCA) 2015, is part of a comprehensive framework designed to mitigate the harmful effects of tobacco consumption.

The fund receives financing from national budget appropriations, fines for violations of tobacco laws, and contributions from relevant development bodies.

Adequate allocations enable the National Tobacco Control Committee (NATOCC) and the Tobacco Control Unit (TCU) to fulfill their responsibilities, support government institutions in health promotion efforts, and enforce compliance with tobacco control laws and regulations.

