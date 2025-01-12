2025 Budget: NCS Decries N150m Allocation, Seeks Increase To N1bn

Share

The Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) has said the N150 million allocated to the Cancer Health Fund (CHF) in the 2025 Appropriation Bill, was grossly inadequate to address the rising number of cancer cases in the country.

President of the NCS, Prof. Abidemi Omonisi who spoke during a seminar for health journalists at the weekend in Abuja, appealed for a significant increase to at least N1 billion allocation given growing cancer treatment demands.

According to him, with the high cost of cancer treatment especially for breast, cervical and prostate cancer patients, an enhanced funding commitment from the government was crucial to ensure better care.

“The CHF is a commendable initiative by the Federal Ministry of Health, which provides counterpart funding to support cancer patients. However, with only N150 million budgeted this year, it is grossly inadequate.

“The treatment cost for a cancer patient can average N20 million, and N150 million will not cover the needs of patients with breast, cervical, and prostate cancers. I urge the National Assembly to review the budget and increase the allocation to CHF ”

Omonisi who noted that even wealthy individuals diagnosed with the disease could face financial devastation, disclosed that the NCS was working towards launching the Cancer Intervention Fund to mobilize the private sector and philanthropists to support cancer treatment as done in other climes.

Public Health Specialist and consultant for the HPV vaccine uptake project, Dr Uzoma Ugochukwu, said there was a need for the media to help increase awareness of the importance of the free Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine being distributed by the government to ensure girls aged 9 to 14 were protected from cervical cancer,

Ugochukwu who harped on acceptance of the HPV vaccine, explained that the two-year project was designed to support the government’s efforts to ensure girls aged 9 to 14 receive the vaccine, helping to prevent cervical cancer.

“This project is crucial for us at NCS. We believe that engaging the media is essential to addressing misconceptions and myths surrounding the vaccine.

“We are committed to ensuring that no girl is left behind in the fight against cervical cancer, which is a leading cause of cancer globally, especially in developing countries like Nigeria.”

