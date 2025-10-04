2025 Budget: NCDC Clarifies N140bn Allocation, Promises Equity, Inclusivity

The North Central Development Commission (NCDC) has said its N140 billion was not altered by the Senate, promising to ensure equitable allocation of resources and development within the region.

The Executive Director, Corporate Services, NCDC, James Uloko, disclosed this in a statement issued at the weekend.

He said, “The attention of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) has been drawn to media publications over the 2025 budget estimates of the Commission presented to the Senate Committee overseeing the Commission.

“As a new Commission barely one month old, the NCDC has commenced the process for its full takeoff with the submission of a 140 billion naira budget proposal to the National Assembly”.

Shedding light on the budget defence, Uloko added, “On 30th September 2025, the Commission’s management appeared before the Senate to defend the budget proposal and had a robust session where members of the Senate Committee on NCDC scrutinised the submission and received clarifications.

“After receiving explanations at both open and closed sessions, the Senate Committee made observations and adjustments before finally giving its approval pending concurrence of the House of Representatives before final passage.

“It is, therefore, important to clarify that while the budget proposal of 140 billion naira was not altered, the allocation of figures cited in media reports does not take into consideration the adjustments made, which will be reflected in the final document.

“The final budget approved will only be determined when the House of Representatives Committee on North Central Development Commission carries out its legislative scrutiny and concurs with the Senate, where the final figures and line distributions will be authenticated and released.

“We, therefore, wish to put on record that the 2025 budget proposal is a working document which is still in process and, when finally passed, will operate within the life cycle of the national budget.

“While the NCDC appreciates public interest in and concerns for the successful takeoff and implementation of key projects that will impact the North Central region, the Commission wishes to assure its stakeholders and, indeed, the general public, that it will operate in a transparent and accountable manner and also abide by extant financial regulations of the nation”, he explained.

The executive director assured that “In executing its mandate, the NCDC Management will work closely with all stakeholders across the North Central States and FCT to ensure equity and inclusivity by conducting thorough needs assessment and strategic consultations in developing its roadmap”.