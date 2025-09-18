2025 Budget: NASS Orders Withdrawal Of Contracts Circulars

The National Assembly has resolved that circulars already issued for contract awards in the 2025 fiscal year be withdrawn.

The decision was taken on Thursday during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Appropriations at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja. It signals that the N23.9 trillion capital component of the N54.99 trillion 2025 budget will now extend into the 2026 fiscal year.

The resolution followed an earlier decision by the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee during a session with the federal government’s economic team on Wednesday. It came into effect immediately upon adoption in the joint session.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Adeola (Ogun West), explained that implementation of the capital component of the 2025 budget will commence as soon as the Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE) is issued, which is expected within seven days. He further instructed that circulars previously sent by the Ministry of Finance to MDAs be withdrawn pending issuance of the AIE.

Members of the federal government’s economic team present included the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; Accountant General of the Federation, Samsudeen Ogunjimi; and Director-General of the Budget, Tanimu Yakubu.

Following the resolution, the two parties held a closed-door session, with no objections raised by any member of the economic team.