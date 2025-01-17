‘2025 Budget Loaded With Frivolous, Inappropriate Expenditure’

Share

There are lines of expenditure items in the 2025 N49.740 trillion budget that are frivolous, inappropriate and mere wasteful, costing the government N954. 5 billion.

The Center for Social Justice (CSJ), expert in budget analysis in conjunction with Citizens Wealth Platform (CWP), in a detailed compilation of frivolous, inappropriate, unclear and wasteful estimates in the 2025 Federal Appropriation Bill”, sent to the National Assembly, a copy obtained by this medium drew legislators’ attention to some of the wasteful, unclear estimates in the 2025 fiscal budget currently being attended to by the National Assembly.

The CSJ faulted the allocation of N127.8 million in 2025 budget for procurement of operational vehicles at the Presidential Conference Car unit ( CCU) fleet, Abuja.

It said the allocation was unnecessary. It said that, State House, President and Vice President are not in need of new vehicles. “This request is insensitive to the plight of multi-dimensionally poor Nigerians.

Save these votes” The renovation of the vice president quarters at the state house, presidential Villa Abuja with a budget allocation of N466,860,921 received CSJ’ knock.

It said the VP quarters in their current state needed no renovation “Pray, is it the newly built mansion? This cannot be a priority in period of economic hardship. Save this vote,” the report said.

It knocked allocation of N158. 1 million to Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) for the purchase of laptop and desktop computers for the bureau’s officials.

It described the fund allocation a misplaced request, with CSJ rhetorically asking: “Is there no desk computer or laptop available in BPE? This is a misplaced request and cannot be a priority for spending scarce resources. BPE already has desktops and laptops.

Save this vote?” In an accompanying note signed by CSJ Lead Director, Barrister Eze Onyekpere, he drew the attention of National Assembly members to the fact that, so many MDAs had votes that were not in any way related to their mandate.

“This should be streamlined and budget approvals should be centred on mandated activities. So many MDAs are asking for money to pay for unverified debts, purportedly from contractor arrears.

This should stop and arrears which ideally is part of debts that should be centrally handled and verified by the Debt Management Office.

“There are many new and ongoing projects proposed by the National Rural Electrification Agency without geographic location and class of beneficiaries beyond stating the name of the state or the geopolitical zone.

It is imperative for NASS to verify that such projects are actually ongoing or the exact locations of the new ones before approval. “The locations should be included in the approved budget.

The Agency’s budget proposal is a clear example of how not to present a budget proposal. There seems to be a deliberate attempt to propose interventions in a way and manner that cannot be monitored and project locations will only be known to the Agency.

“The meagre resources allocated to the Federal Ministry of Works have been so thinly spread across hundreds of projects to the extent that money will be spent without any concrete improvements in the works sector.

In the interim, NASS should prune down the number of projects and focus on a few which can be improved from available resources.

“Otherwise, voting N100 million, N200 million to major road projects (even when prudently spent) will amount to a waste of resources. Some roads even got as low as N10 million.

This is a joke taken too far,” noted CSJ. It pointed to the State House and Presidency vote which it said were suffused with bloated routine maintenance, renovation and repair work, purchase of SUVs and vehicles in the billions of naira.

Share

Please follow and like us: