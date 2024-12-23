2025 Budget: Lagos Assembly’ll Strengthen Oversight Mechanism –Lawmaker

Share

The Lagos State House of Assembly says the present 10th assembly will strengthen its oversight mechanism to ensure proper implementation of the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

The Chair man, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Mr Stephen Ogundipe, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos yesterday.

NAN reports that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on November 21 presented the 2025 appropriation bill of N3 trillion to the Assembly for legislative approval.

Ogundipe said the Assembly would strengthen oversight to ensure budget works for the good of residents. He said its standing committees would not lose their guard at ensuring they carried out effective oversight in all the state’s Ministries Departments and Agencies.

Ogundipe said: “The oversight function is to ensure checks and balances, and to also ensure the spending by executive is in conformity with the provision of the approved budget by the House.

“Therefore, the Y2025 budget even other budget and activities will enjoy proper scrutiny and monitoring because it is part of our constitutional duty.

“That is why we are here to represent the interest of the people to ensure that the pubic enjoy the dividends of democracy through projects implementation .

“Also , we will carry out oversight on MDAs to ensure conformity with the provisions of the approved budget by the House.”

According to him, the Assembly will ensure that the 2025 budget before it brings hope to the people of the state once it is passed into law. He said the Mudashiru Obasa -led House would ensure speedy passage of tbe budget.

“This is without compromising the principles of accountability, transparency and financial discipline. “This is to mean that all things being equal, Lagos residents should expect a functional budget that would lead us through 2025,” he said.

