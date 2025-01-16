2025 Budget: Environment Ministry Seeks Upward Review Of Allocation

Share

The Federal Ministry of Environment and its agencies have urged the House of Representatives to increase their budgetary allocations for 2025.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Mahmud Kambari, made this appeal during a budget defence session with the House of Representatives Committee on Environment on Thursday.

The ministry, alongside its agencies—the National Park Service, Environmental Health Council of Nigeria (EHCON), the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), and the Forest Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN)—reviewed their 2024 performance and outlined projections for 2025.

The permanent secretary highlighted the ministry’s achievements while emphasizing that inadequate funding remains a critical challenge.

In his presentation, Ibrahim Goni, the Conservator-General of the National Park Service, reported 2024 expenditures, including ₦4.33 billion for personnel, ₦1.03 billion for overheads, and ₦1.95 billion for capital projects, with ₦633.46 million disbursed and utilized.

He appealed for a ₦5.01 billion intervention in 2025 to address funding gaps, insecurity, and illegal mining. The agency also projected ₦180 million in internally generated revenue for 2025.

Similarly, FRIN’s Director-General, Zacharia Yaduma, requested increased funding, citing budgetary constraints and delays in fund disbursement.

Dr. Mohammed Baba, Registrar and CEO of EHCON, raised concerns about the council’s removal from budgetary allocations as of January 1, 2025, and appealed for its reinstatement.

Responding, the Committee Chairman, Hon. Julius Pondi, assured that the committee would work closely with the Minister of Environment to address EHCON’s funding concerns.

Share

Please follow and like us: