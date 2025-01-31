2025 Budget: CSOs Lauds Ondo Govt Transparency, Urges FG To Address Inflation

Share

The Forum of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has condemned the lack of transparency and accountability demonstrated by some state governments in budgetary allocations.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday in Lagos, the leaders of the groups, from prominent Civil Society and Pro-Democracy organizations said other state governments should emulate Ondo State in practising an open budget system.

Speaking on behalf of the groups, Comrade Olalekan Johnson and Gbenga Gonzalo of the Centre for Public Accountability said the openness in the Ondo State budget system should serve as a positive example of accountability.

The Forum strongly encourages other state governments to adopt similar measures saying, “After a comprehensive deliberation on the current socio-economic challenges facing the country, the Forum issued the following resolutions: The Forum expressed deep concern about the persistent economic hardship Nigerians are facing.

“Despite the promises by the federal government regarding the anticipated benefits of the removal of fuel subsidies, the expected positive outcomes have yet to materialize.

“The hardships imposed by the increased cost of living continue to affect the daily lives of Nigerians, with little visible improvement in infrastructure or social amenities.

“The government is urged to urgently address these challenges and provide tangible solutions that will improve the living standards of the citizenry.

“The Forum strongly condemned the lack of transparency and accountability demonstrated by some state governments, specifically in the context of the recently revealed controversy surrounding the allocation of billions of Naira as security votes in the 2025 budget of Ondo State.

“This allocation, reportedly directed to the Ministry of Finance, raised serious concerns among civil society organizations.

“Following careful scrutiny and clarification from the Ondo State government, it was confirmed that there is no provision for N11 billion security vote either for the Governor or the Ministry of Finance in the 2025 budget.

“This clarification has led to the conclusion that there was a misunderstanding or misrepresentation of the state’s budget allocation.

“The civil society leaders expressed their appreciation for the Ondo State government’s commitment to transparency in making its 2025 budget publicly available for scrutiny.

“This openness serves as a positive example of accountability, and the Forum strongly encourages other state governments to adopt similar measures.

“Public access to government budgets is an essential component of democracy, ensuring that citizens can hold their leaders accountable for the allocation and utilization of public funds.

“The Forum cautioned politicians against politicizing issues of transparency and accountability, which are central to the health of a democratic society.

“Attempts to undermine or distort such sensitive issues for political gain will only erode public trust in the institutions of government.

“Civil society organizations will continue to monitor the actions of government officials and advocate for the respect of democratic principles. Civil society organizations reaffirmed their commitment to holding government accountable at all levels.

“The Forum will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the tenets of democracy accountability, transparency, and good governance are upheld in Nigeria.

“The Forum also vowed to maintain vigilance, monitoring the implementation of policies and projects, and ensuring that the government fulfils its promises to the Nigerian people.

The Forum calls upon all Nigerians to remain focused on demanding good governance and transparency from their leaders.

“Together, we will continue to push for reforms that will safeguard the future of our nation and improve the quality of life for all citizens.”

Share

Please follow and like us: