2025 Budget: Bayelsa Legislature Concludes Retreat In Asaba

Share

The members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly on Friday concluded the One Week Retreat for members in Asaba, Delta State.

This was for effective legislation and members to be equipped with vital skills in public financial management, speedy passage and proper implementation of the 2025 budget.

Speaking at the weekend at Asaba Abraham Ingobere, the Speaker of Bayelsa State House of Assembly said the retreat was to give insight into the implementation of the 2025 budget as presented by governor Douye Diri and key into the A.S.S.U.R.E.D Agenda.

The Retreat which has the theme: Enhancing Public Financial Management, strengthening capacity to allocate scarce resources effectively he said is with determination to Advance Governor Diri’s A.S.S.U.R.E.D Agenda.

The agenda he revealed focuses on Agriculture, Sports, Security, Urban Renewal, Robust Healthcare, Energy, Diversified Education and addressing Contemporary Governance Challenges and tackling emerging issues impeding Bayelsa State’s growth.

He said that retreat was to make sure that due process are duly followed in executing the budget and addressing challenges in governance.

While welcoming members, Ngoberre said, the retreat serves as a re-orientation course to equip the honourable members with the requisite knowledge of law-making and oversight functions.

He said that the lawmakers’ constitutional mandate was to effectively represent their constituents and improve livelihood and good governance.

Ngoberre said:” It is exciting to note that Governor Douye Diri has shown great vision and commitment towards ensuring the implementation of the ASSURED Agenda.”

” As participants, I assure the state that the state legislature will give the Executive the needed support and necessary legislative backing. We will not shy away from our oversight functions.”

While urging participants to translate knowledge gained into impactful legislation, driving Bayelsa’s growth and prosperity, Ingobere encouraged the Members to continue sponsoring and supporting bills, motions, and oversight functions and overcome challenges with resilience to make effective representation and positively impact constituents and Bayelsa State.

The speaker expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the participants for their significant contributions to the retreat’s success.

Mr Speaker also seized the opportunity to thank Governor Douye Diri, his Deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, facilitators, the organizer, Dr John Mutu and the Africa Parliamentary Resource Center.

Ingobere also commended the government and the people of Delta State for their hospitality and good governance.

Earlier, Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, Delta State House of Assembly had welcomed members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly to Asaba and shared an insight into the Fiscal Strategic Paper (FSP)/ Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF)

The retreat had in attendance the twenty-four (24) members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Mr Felix Asingbi; the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning among others.

Share

Please follow and like us: