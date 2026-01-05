2025 Best Stocks Create Exceptional Shareholder Value

The Nigerian capital market posted exceptional returns in 2025, delivering one of its strongest performances in recent years. Against the backdrop of broad-based market gains, five stocks NCR Nigeria Plc, Eunisell Interlinked Plc, Beta Glass Plc, The Initiates Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc stood out with remarkable triple-digit returns, redefining wealth creation for shareholders, writes KAYODE OGUNWALE

The year 2025 has come and gone, but for shareholders in the Nigerian capital market, it will be remembered as one of the most rewarding periods in recent history. After several years marked by macroeconomic headwinds, currency pressures and cautious investor sentiment, the market staged a powerful comeback.

Equity prices surged across sectors, liquidity improved markedly and confidence returned, reinforcing the case for equities as a compelling long-term investment vehicle. Trading activities on the Nigerian stock market reflected this renewed optimism.

Market capitalization of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) opened the year at N62.763 trillion and closed at N99.376 trillion, representing a remarkable gain of 58.34 per cent. This sharp expansion was not driven by a narrow rally but by broad-based price appreciation across listed companies, highlighting the growing depth and resilience of the domestic capital market.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) also delivered an outstanding performance, posting a year-on-year gain of 51.19 per cent. The index advanced steadily from 102,926.40 points at the start of the year to 155,613.03 points by December 31, 2025.

While many stocks recorded healthy gains, a select group clearly outperformed the market, delivering extraordinary returns that fundamentally altered the wealth position of their shareholders. At the top of the performance table were NCR Nigeria, Eunisell Interlinked, Beta Glass, The Initiates and Mutual Benefits Assurance.

Each of these stocks recorded triple-digit yearto-date gains, but more importantly, they demonstrated how sound fundamentals, improved execution and positive shifts in market perception can translate into exceptional shareholder rewards.

NCR Nigeria Plc: A spectacular turnaround story

NCR Nigeria Plc was the undisputed star of the Nigerian equity market in 2025. The stock opened the year at N5.00 and closed at N72.70, delivering a staggering 1,354 per cent gain and ranking as the best-performing stock on the NGX. For early and patient shareholders, this rally represented a once-in-a-decade wealth creation opportunity.

The company, which is engaged in the sales and servicing of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, agricultural and construction equipment, as well as industrial machinery, benefited from renewed confidence in its turnaround story.

Years of restructuring and operational adjustments began to reflect in improved financial performance, prompting a dramatic re-rating by the market. By year-end, NCR Nigeria closed with a market capitalization of about N7.85 billion, ranking around the 111th most valuable stock on the exchange.

Beyond headline price appreciation, trading activity in the stock also improved significantly. In the final three months of 2025 alone, about 7.43 million shares were traded in nearly 2,900 deals, valued at roughly N310 million. This surge in liquidity reflected growing investor participation and confidence.

Financial performance provided the strongest justification for the rally. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, revenue rose by 14 per cent to N1.50 billion. More critically, the company returned to profitability, posting a profit after tax of N238 million, compared with a loss of N2.65 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

Earnings per share turned positive at N2.20, from a loss of N24.57 a year earlier. For shareholders, the message was clear: the turnaround was real, and the rewards were tangible. Eunisell Interlinked Plc: Quiet growth, powerful re-rating Eunisell Interlinked Plc emerged as the second-best performer among the top five stocks, gaining 497 per cent in 2025.

The share price climbed steadily from N19.27 at the beginning of the year to N115.00 at year-end, reflecting a powerful re-rating driven by improving fundamentals rather than speculative frenzy.

By the close of trading in 2025, Eunisell ranked as the 78th most valuable stock on the NGX, with a market capitalization of about N27.2 billion. As at March 31, 2025, total assets stood at N938.1 million, while shareholders’ equity rose to N471.8 million, underscoring a strengthening balance sheet.

Operational performance supported investor optimism. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, revenue came in at N332.3 million, while profit before tax stood at N51.9 million.

For shareholders, the stock’s performance demonstrated how consistent earnings delivery and balance-sheet improvement can drive sustained value creation, even in relatively under-the-radar companies.

Beta Glass Plc: Manufacturing excellence rewarded

Beta Glass Plc provided one of the clearest examples in 2025 of how operational excellence translates into shareholder value. The stock rallied from N64.90 to N370.00, representing a gain of about 470 per cent over the year.

This performance propelled the company to become the 39th most valuable stock on the NGX, with a market capitalization of roughly N222 billion. The rally was firmly anchored in strong financial performance.

In the third quarter of 2025, revenue rose to N36.15 billion, EBITDA surged to N16.42 billion, and profit after tax climbed to N8.52 billion. For the nine-month period, profit after tax jumped to N27.22 bil

lion, highlighting sustained growth and efficiency gains. For shareholders, Beta Glass delivered more than capital appreciation.

The company’s strong earnings profile reinforced confidence in its capacity to sustain dividends, reinvest for growth and maintain competitive advantage, making it a cornerstone holding for long-term investors seeking both growth and income.

The Initiates Plc: Growth driven by operations

The Initiates Plc delivered another compelling shareholder story in 2025, with its share price rising from N2.50 to N13.30, representing a 432 per cent gain. Market capitalisation stood at about N11.8 billion by year-end, reflecting growing investor recognition of the company’s expanding operations.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, revenue surged to N5.38 billion, while profit reached N1.84 billion. Total assets grew to N7.40 billion, and shareholders’ equity rose to N4.18 billion. These figures underscored a business benefiting from scale, execution discipline and improved margins.

For investors who backed the company early, the rewards were substantial. The Initiates’ performance highlighted how operational growth, when consistently delivered, can unlock significant value even in mid-cap stocks.

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc: Insurance sector revival

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc was a standout performer in the insurance sector’s revival, gaining 408 per cent in 2025 as its share price rose from N0.61 to N3.10.

The company closed the year with a market capitalization of about N62.2 billion, placing it among the most valuable insurance stocks on the NGX. Financial performance reflected a company on a stronger footing.

For the half-year ended June 30, 2025, insurance revenue rose to N41.20 billion, net income climbed to N11.60 billion, and shareholders’ equity increased to N61.14 billion. These improvements reassured investors about balance-sheet strength, earnings sustainability and long-term growth prospects.

For shareholders, the stock’s rally represented both a re-rating of the insurance sector and a specific endorsement of Mutual Benefits’ execution strategy.

How 2025’s Best Stocks Delivered Massive Rewards to Shareholders

The extraordinary performance of NCR Nigeria, Eunisell Interlinked, Beta Glass, The Initiates and Mutual Benefits Assurance underscores a defining lesson of 2025: the Nigerian equity market rewarded conviction, patience and strong fundamentals with massive shareholder gains.

Investors who identified turnaround stories early, trusted improving balance sheets and held through volatility saw their capital multiply several times over.

As market confidence, liquidity and corporate performance aligned, these stocks transformed portfolios, reaffirming the Nigerian capital market’s enduring power to create wealth for disciplined, long-term shareholders.