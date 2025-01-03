Share

Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has revealed his plans for 2025.

According to him, he will be concentrating fully on music and filmmaking this year, adding that comedy to him was by “Fluke”.

Basketmouth explained that he was initially chasing a carer in music but turned to comedy when he saw that it wasn’t working.

Speaking in a recent interview with Pulse, Basketmouth said, “I’m going to take music more seriously in 2025. I want to create EPs because there are some artists I want to work with.

“I want to go into music and movies full-time. To be honest, movies are my first choice. I prioritise movies over comedy. It has always been like that it’s just that I haven’t made the movie yet.

“I started with music but I saw that it wasn’t going to work. I have always been funny since primary school but music was just a talent I felt I could use as a plaything.

“Rap was my thing but after a while, I realised that it wasn’t going the way I wanted. Then I tried comedy, it was even by fluke. I was like, ‘This one is working. It must be the one.’

“When I entered comedy, the beginning was turbulent but immediately I hacked it, my career skyrocketed.”

