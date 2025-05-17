2025: Authors From Nigeria Lead BCA African Business Book

Share

The Business Council for Africa (BCA), in collaboration with Brand Communications and African Business magazine, has announced the shortlist for the 2025 edition of the BCA African Business Book of the Year Awards.

Now in its third year, the prestigious annual award celebrates compelling business narratives that drive Africa’s socio-economic development.

In 2025, Nigerian authors dominate the shortlist, and for the first time, four of the selected books were authored by women—marking an increase in female representation.

Among the shortlisted titles are Riding the Storm: The Untold Story of Africa’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic by Toni Kan, A West African Entrepreneur’s Challenging Path to Financial Freedom by Ike Onyema Obi and Janine de Nyssche, Africonomics: A History of Western Ignorance and African Economics by Bronwen Everill, Essentials of Leadership in Africa by Bella L. Galperin and Caren B. Scheepers, and In Her Hands: Shaping the Future of Manufacturing in Africa by Demi Samande.

Other titles include Africa’s Global Infrastructures by Jana Honke, Eric Cezne, and Yifan Yang, Skit Economy: How Nigeria’s Comedy Skit-Makers Are Redefining Africa’s Digital Content Landscape by Bell Ihua, Ph.D., All Hands on Deck for Capital Markets Reform by Arunma Oteh, The Rise of Gas by Engineer Charles A. Osezua, and The Traveller: Crossing Borders and Connecting Africa by Thebe Ikalafeng.

Recognising the stories that are reshaping Africa’s business environment, the BCA Awards bring together influential figures in publishing and enterprise, while honouring authors and publishers committed to chronicling the continent’s entrepreneurial spirit and resilience.

2025 entries span a range of topics—from biographies of business leaders to manufacturing, digital content creation, capital market reforms, African economics, infrastructure, the rise of gas as industrial feedstock, and the continent’s pandemic response.

The judging panel includes prominent figures such as Arnold Ekpe, Chairperson of the BCA and head of the judging committee, Chris Ogbechie, former Dean of Lagos Business School, Moky Makura, CEO of AfricaNoFilter, Terhas Berhe, Founder and Managing Director of Brand Communications, Omar Ben Yedder, Publisher of African Business and New African, and Anver Versi, Editor of New African and African Banker magazines.

Commenting on the importance of the awards, Arnold Ekpe stressed the need for Africans to better document their business journeys.

He said research has shown that Africa pays a higher risk premium because its stories, especially business stories, are not being adequately told. While there is an increase in business books being published, the volume remains low considering the numerous groundbreaking ventures emerging across the continent in sectors like tech, fashion, film, finance, and mining.

The winners will be unveiled at an awards ceremony scheduled to take place on July 4, 2025, at the Institute of Directors, 116 Pall Mall, London, United Kingdom.

The first-place winner will receive a trophy and $10,000, while the second and third-place winners will receive $5,000 and $2,500, respectively.

2024 winners were How Africa Trades by Professor David Luke, Africa is Not a Country by Dipo Faloyin, and Ethiopian Airlines: The African Aviation Powerhouse by Jozef Mols.

Share