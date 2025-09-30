2025 AU PPP Summit In Addis Ababa To Shape Africa’s Future – Omatseye

Preparations have reached top gear for the African Union Public–Private Partnership (PPP) and Stakeholders Summit 2025, scheduled to hold in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from October 28 to 31.

With the theme “Africa, The Global Powerhouse of the Future,” the summit is being organised by the Parliament for Africa in collaboration with Ambassador Dr. Young Piero Omatseye, convener of the AU Agenda 2063 Simulation.

The high-level event will bring together former heads of state, AU commissioners, ambassadors, innovators, cultural icons, and institutional leaders.

Omatseye said the summit builds on the Tourism Across Africa Project, unveiled in Abuja on World Tourism Day 2025, which was endorsed by Nigeria’s Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy and spearheaded by Jet Age Nation Builders.

As part of the buildup, a continental expedition will kick off from Nigeria, traversing Nasarawa, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, and Cross River States, before crossing into Cameroon, Central African Republic, DR Congo, Burundi, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Kenya, and finally Ethiopia.

The journey is supported by Thuraya, Tsat Telecommunications, and Zuma Coffee, described by organisers as “investors in Africa’s future, not just sponsors.”

Delegates are expected to arrive in Addis Ababa on October 27, where they will be received by Omatseye, AU representatives, and Ethiopia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, ahead of the summit’s official opening.

“The summit is a continental handshake between vision and execution, where Africa’s future is no longer imagined but engineered,” Omatseye stated.

Observers note that public–private partnerships are already driving transformative change across Africa, powering infrastructure development, rural electrification, digital education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship.

Analysts emphasise that the PPP model enables governments to pursue long-term objectives while leveraging private-sector speed and efficiency, key to job creation and deeper continental integration.

Organisers insist that the Addis Ababa summit is “not just another talk shop,” stressing that “we are not building projects; we are building Africa.”