2025 Armwrestling Championship: Organisers Appoint Adeboye LOC Chairman

The Senior Special Assistant on Grassroots Sports Development to the President, Adeyinka Adeboye, popularly known as Zulu, has been officially appointed as the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2025 Armwrestling African Championship.

The announcement underscores Nigeria’s commitment to hosting a world-class event that will showcase Africa’s top armwrestlers in the heart of Abuja.

The inauguration of the LOC is set to take place on February 11, 2025, in Abuja, marking the formal kickoff of preparations for the championship, which will run from July 23 to 27, 2025.

Adeboye, known for his passion for sports development and grassroots empowerment, is expected to bring his wealth of experience and leadership to the role.

Speaking about the appointment, Adeboye expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve, stating, “It is an honor to lead the Local Organising Committee for such a significant championship. We are committed to delivering an unforgettable event that will leave a lasting legacy for armwrestling in Africa and beyond.”

The 2025 Armwrestling African Championship, backed by the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) and with the full support of the Nigerian Federal Government, promises to be a landmark event.

AFA President Charles Osei Asibey lauded the appointment, noting that Adeboye’s expertise will ensure the smooth organisation of the championship.

Asibey said: “With his deep understanding of grassroots sports and organizational excellence, Adeboye Adeyinka is the perfect choice to lead this initiative.”

In his own words, the President of the Nigeria Armwrestling Federation, Engr. Samuel Jackson, also commended the appointment and expressed confidence in Adeboye’s ability to deliver.

“Adeboye Adeyinka’s leadership and passion for grassroots sports development make him an excellent choice for this role.

“Together, we will ensure that the 2025 Armwrestling African Championship in Abuja is a resounding success,” Jackson stated.

The LOC’s inauguration is expected to set the tone for collaborative planning, with stakeholders and key partners coming together to ensure Abuja is fully prepared to welcome athletes, officials, and fans from across the continent.

As the countdown begins, the spotlight is firmly on Nigeria to deliver an event that will elevate armwrestling to new heights in Africa.

